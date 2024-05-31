Ag community rallies around Morgan family

Tragedy struck a Jackson County, Colorado, ranch family just after branding calves this weekend. Jackson County rancher Mike Morgan was killed May 25 by a lightning strike. The strike, neighbors said, knocked 100 head of cattle to the ground, killing 34 head. Mike was on a feed wagon at the time moving pairs to grass.

He is survived by his wife, Nikole and daughter, Dallas. He welcomed people to his ranch, and many came to assist him with fladry installation and maintenance and other chores, as he showed them what ranch life is like in wolf country, up close and personal.

The 25 calves orphaned Saturday sold at Centennial Livestock in Fort Collins on May 29. Twenty-five Angus cross calves ranging from 2 to 4 weeks of age sold in a rollover sale and then physically sold.

Tom Frey at Centennial Livestock Auction said the rollover auction alone raised well over $25,000 and then the calves each brought about twice as much compared to similar calves. He said there were hundreds in the stands to support the Morgans and donations were stuffed into a bucket and called in from multiple states.

Morgan and his daughter, Dallas. Courtesy photo Morgan-1

“Wayne Kruse said it for 40 years and drilled it into us, but in this business it’s not the cattle and sheep and goats that we sell, but it’s the people we sell for,” Frey said. “It’s their livelihood, it’s their way of life, and for many of them, it’s what they’ve got.”

HELP FROM FAR AND NEAR

Frey said he received a call from Jack Hunter, who previously owned Crawford Livestock in Nebraska. Morgan served that barn as a brand inspector for a time and Hunter made a donation. That trend, Frey said, continued across Nebraska with multiple donations coming from livestock markets in Nebraska, Colorado, and Missouri and the Nebraska Markets Association.

CBS reported that Ralph Tedmon bought two calves, one he donated back, and the other he is gifting to his grandsons.

“It’s gonna be their calf,” said Tedmon.

The boys picked out the calf, named him “Little Moo Moo,” and took him home.

“I got a chocolate one!” said Tedmon’s grandson. “He could maybe get in our yard ’cause it has grass. He could just eat that.”

Frey said the donations are still rolling in.

A rollover auction Wednesday at CLA in Fort Collins has raised well over $26,000 for the Morgan family. Photo by CBS lightning-cattle-auction-10pkg-frame-951

“The ag community amazes me,” Frey said. “They come together and help. We’re just a breed apart. You never know which lives you touch. It’s quite a deal.”

An account at Mountain Valley Bank has been established to support his family and checks can be made payable to either Nikole Morgan or Dallas Morgan. Mountain Valley Bank has branches in Walden, Steamboat, Hayden, Meeker, Fort Collins and Greeley. You can also go into a Platte Valley Bank location in Wyoming and Nebraska.