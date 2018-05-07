Ag Community Relief announces truck raffle fundraiser

Fresh on the heels of several long-distance road-trips this past month delivering desperately needed hay, feed and fencing supplies to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers impacted by a 350,000 acre wildfire, the Ag Community Relief organization is renewing its fundraising focus for the next natural disaster and scholarships.

The Michigan-based volunteer organization is partnering with Milnes Auto Group with locations in Imlay City, Mich. and Lapeer, Mich., for a truck raffle, according to Ag Community Relief President Matt Schaller.

"The grand prize for one lucky winner is a new 2018 3/4 ton diesel, 4 door, 4×4, short box truck," Schaller said. "Better yet, thanks to the Milnes Auto Group, the winner will be also be able to choose between a Ford, Chevy or Dodge."

According to Schaller, ticket sales for the truck raffle will be limited to the first 1,000 sold at a price of $100 each, and will include a second-place prize of $2,500 in cash, and a third-place prize of $1,500 in cash. Proceeds will go to benefit the Ag Community Relief Fund and their scholarship program.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Sept. 8, 2018, at 4 p.m. at the Woods-N-Water Expo in Imlay City. Visit the Ag Community Relief's online store or call (517) 668-2676 to purchase tickets.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter, have a valid driver's license as required by state law. All applicable state and federal taxes, license, registration fees, insurance, dealer preparation charges and other expenses not listed herein are the winner's responsibility and must be paid when prize is claimed.

Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash. Winner need not be present at the grand prize drawing to win, but must present personal identification with his or her photograph, name and address and complete affidavit of eligibility and release and take delivery of the grand prize vehicle from Milnes Auto Group within 90 days of the drawing.

Prize cannot be substituted except by the sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize is not available. Void where prohibited by law. For official contest rules and additional details, visit https://www.agcommunityrelief.com/truck-raffle.