Ag Counselor Boger: EU moves beyond ‘Farm to Fork’

Representatives of “the entire food chain” met for nine months to build a basis for the new policy, she said.

There are conflicts between the United States and the EU on trade policy, but “there is so much more to talk about besides trade and tariffs,” Boger said, adding that the EU has established fellowships for young European and American farmers to get together to discuss mutual challenges.

Coga and Cogeca, the European umbrella organizations of farm groups and co-ops, praised the new policy when it was released in February, but also said the financing of the Common Agricultural Policy needs to be addressed.

“In its assessment of the current situation, the commission appears to have regained its bearings in agricultural policy and is now speaking a different language,” Copa and Cogeca said.

“The importance of agriculture — its role and vulnerabilities — within the current geopolitical context is now fully acknowledged. The commission has also correctly diagnosed the sector’s demographic and economic fragilities, bringing the issues of farm income, competitiveness, innovation, cooperation and generational renewal back to the fore.”

Copa and Cogeca also praised the commission for “stricter alignment of production standards for imported goods, particularly concerning plant protection products and animal welfare based on stronger and more comprehensive impact assessments, which should be published prior to any major trade decisions.”

“The principle of ‘no bans without viable alternatives’ for plant protection products is explicitly stated, as is the need for a renewed approach toward the livestock sector,” the groups said.

Copa, Cogeca and other European groups today held a pan European mobilization in support of an increased Common Agricultural Program budget adapted to inflation and in response to growing concerns over the idea of a “single fund,” which, they said, could result in the CAP toolbox diluted and the agricultural policy merged with other policy priorities.

“For EU farmers’ organizations, this option represents a historic misstep and a threat to EU food security, a view echoed by many ministers and members of the European Parliament,” Copa and Cogeca said in a news release.