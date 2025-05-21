Ag Counselor Boger: EU moves beyond ‘Farm to Fork’
By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
|The European Union has moved beyond the “Farm to Fork” strategy that upset both American and European farmers, Silke Boger, agriculture counselor at the EU embassy in Washington, recently told the North American Agricultural Journalists.
European farmers had expressed concerns that the “Farm to Fork” environmental standards were so strict they would make food production impractical, while American farmers and officials were worried that the standards would make it impossible to export U.S. products to the EU.
The focus of the “Vision for Agriculture and Food” released by the European Commission in early 2024 is “to do more together with farmers.”
Boger acknowledged that under Farm to Fork, European farmers “were not happy with the overregulation. We had protests.”
Now, she said, there are “incentives to deliver voluntary, incentive-based measures.” That includes making income support simpler and make sure the aid goes to the farmers who need it most. The vision, Boger said, is to “strengthen the link between consumers and create better living conditions in rural areas.”
There are four main priorities in the new policy, she said:
|Build an attractive agri-food sector for the next generation of farmers.
Foster a competitive and resilient sector by making sure the EU standards for imported products to guarantee EU’s ambitious standards do not lead to a competitive disadvantage and by diversifying export markets.
Provide the conditions for a future-proof sector by adopting innovative practices.
Focus on food, fair living and working conditions in rural areas by protecting the rights of workers, developing skills and attracting more women in agricultural professions.
|Representatives of “the entire food chain” met for nine months to build a basis for the new policy, she said.
There are conflicts between the United States and the EU on trade policy, but “there is so much more to talk about besides trade and tariffs,” Boger said, adding that the EU has established fellowships for young European and American farmers to get together to discuss mutual challenges.
Coga and Cogeca, the European umbrella organizations of farm groups and co-ops, praised the new policy when it was released in February, but also said the financing of the Common Agricultural Policy needs to be addressed.
“In its assessment of the current situation, the commission appears to have regained its bearings in agricultural policy and is now speaking a different language,” Copa and Cogeca said.
“The importance of agriculture — its role and vulnerabilities — within the current geopolitical context is now fully acknowledged. The commission has also correctly diagnosed the sector’s demographic and economic fragilities, bringing the issues of farm income, competitiveness, innovation, cooperation and generational renewal back to the fore.”
Copa and Cogeca also praised the commission for “stricter alignment of production standards for imported goods, particularly concerning plant protection products and animal welfare based on stronger and more comprehensive impact assessments, which should be published prior to any major trade decisions.”
“The principle of ‘no bans without viable alternatives’ for plant protection products is explicitly stated, as is the need for a renewed approach toward the livestock sector,” the groups said.
Copa, Cogeca and other European groups today held a pan European mobilization in support of an increased Common Agricultural Program budget adapted to inflation and in response to growing concerns over the idea of a “single fund,” which, they said, could result in the CAP toolbox diluted and the agricultural policy merged with other policy priorities.
“For EU farmers’ organizations, this option represents a historic misstep and a threat to EU food security, a view echoed by many ministers and members of the European Parliament,” Copa and Cogeca said in a news release.
