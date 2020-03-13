Ag Event Calendar – Canceled or Postponed Events due to Coronavirus

We will update this list as new information becomes available.

Email marketing@thefencepost.com with updates.

Based on recommendations from the US Government and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many events, sales and other gatherings have been canceled, rescheduled or modified in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People who have general questions about coronavirus disease can call The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Information Line at 800-CDC-INFO (800-232-4636).

University of Nebraska -Lincoln Extension

In response to the COVID-19 situation, Nebraska Extension has advised its employees to cancel face-to-face learning events that have been scheduled for upcoming weeks, or else develop on-line options for the public to participate.

University of Wyoming Extension

The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events through March 31 due to coronavirus concerns. The suspension also includes all 4-H-related in-person activities. County extension offices will remain open and maintain established office hours, dependent upon circumstances within a county, said Kelly Crane, extension director. “We are an important resource for the communities we serve,” he said. “I hope UW Extension offices can continue to provide this critical support to Wyoming communities.” The guidelines are the extension’s efforts to mitigate risk and promote the health of extension employees, their families, and community members. Crane said the policy may change as conditions shift; for example, a determination about April events will be made when appropriate. Residents with questions can contact their local extension offices. County extension office contact information is at http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe/county/index.html. UW Extension has offices in every county including the Wind River Indian Reservation.

CRMR (Central Rocky Mountain Region)

Following the national trend of eliminating or reducing team sports, the Central Rocky Mountain Region (CRMR), in which the University of Wyoming competes, is canceling the first three rodeos of the spring season. In response to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the CRMR has canceled rodeos at Gillette College, Eastern Wyoming College and Colorado State University. The spring season was scheduled to begin next week. The spring schedule has been set back until April 17-19 for the Casper College rodeo. UW’s annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo is still scheduled April 24-26. The College National Finals Rodeo is June 14-20 at the Casper Events Center. Both the UW men’s and women’s teams lead the CRMR standings heading into the abbreviated season.

Kansas State University

Kansas State University has suspended classes and meetings for groups over 100 people to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and speakers, the decision has been made to CANCEL Kansas Junior Sheep Producer Day and Kansas State University Sheep Producer Day. We are saddened to have to make this call.

PRCA

Canceled or Postponed Events

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

March 3-22, Houston, TX

“‘The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the city has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.’ PRCA acknowledged it is aware of the many questions that will arise and will promptly update its membership with developments or cancellation of other events. Interested parties may refer to ProRodeo.com for updated cancellations, postponements, payouts and decisions regarding how points from these events will be handled.”

2020 Kansas Junior Sheep Producer Day

March 14, Manhattan, KS

For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

Young Farmer and Rancher Conference

March 16, Louisville, KY

For further information, please contact ACBeginningFarmersandRanchers@usda.gov.

Trout Unlimited – How to Match the Hatch presented by Rocky Mountain Flycasters

March 18, Fort Collins, CO

2020 Kansas State University Sheep Producer Day

March 21, Manhattan, KS

For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

The Merry Mixer 4-H Club 24th Annual Cowboy Poetry Night

March 28, Gateway, CO

BCHA Annual Meeting, Dinner & Community Social

March 17, Longmont, CO

Larimer County Parks Advisory Board Public Meeting

March, Loveland, CO

The Board’s next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Natural Resources Administration Offices (AO), 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland. For additional information, please contact Ken Brink Jr., Visitor Services Manager, at (970) 619-4555.

Yonts Water Conference

April 8, Gering, NE

“It is our plan to develop an online version of this conference for the same date, April 8. When we do, we will be sending out an updated news release with details about that event.”