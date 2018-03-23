Ag events, sales and shows

MARCH

24 Cowboy Poetry Night, 5 p.m., Gateway Community Building, 42700 Highway 141, Gateway, CO 81522. All proceeds go to the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club Scholarship Fund. Dinner, 5 p.m., entertainment, 6 p.m. Cost is $7 per person, and kids 12 and under are free. Beef stew dinner with a silent auction and door prizes. For more information call Linda Moores at (970) 931-2803.

24 T-Heart Ranch High Altitude Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, LaGaraita, Colo., Shane Temple, (719) 850-3082

24 Connealy Angus Spring Bull Sale, at the ranch, Whitman, Neb.

24 Inventory Reduction Auction, 10 a.m., George Risk Industries, Kimball, Neb., Helberg & Nuss, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

24 Public Auction, 9 a.m., 670. Tenny St. Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, (303) 822-9298.

24 Croissant Red Angus Range Ready Sale, preview 9 a.m. – 1p.m., sale 1 p.m., at the Ranch Briggsdale, Colo., (970) 222-6094, kmiller@wigginstel.com, videos @croissantredangus.com, live bidding @www.dvaauctions.com

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

26 Phillips/Sedgwick County Pivot Irrigated Land Auction; 1:30 p.m., Phillips County Event Center, Holyoke, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

27 Callaway Farm and Pasture, absolute auction, 1 p.m., Calloway Community Center, Calloway, Neb., agriaffiliates.com, (308) 534-9240

27-29 Farmers Grain Co. Retirement Auction, online only bidding, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

28 March Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

28 Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

28 Box Butte County Farmers & Ranchers Auction, 10:28 a.m. MDT, Alliance, Neb., (308) 279-0235, http://www.farmauction.net

29 Rock River Angus-Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Chappell Neb., Mike Cavalli, (308) 778-6144, http://www.angushall.com

29 March Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

30 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, 970-568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

30 Pieper Red Angus Spring Sale, at the ranch, Hay Springs, Neb.

31 Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

31 Beaman X6 Ranch Bull & Female Sale, Producers Livestock, Greeley, Colo., 12:30 p.m., complimentary lunch 11 a.m., (970) 284-5075, http://www.X6Ranch.com

31 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

31 Barnes Horse Auction, 10 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Brighton Colo.

31 Pfaff Angus & Ernst Herefords Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Shamrock Livestock, O’Neil, Neb.

31 The Stampede Movie Night, 4 and 6:30 p.m., Kress Cinema and Lounge, Greeley, Colo. Tickets are $5 and can be pre-purchased at the Stampede ticket office by calling (970) 356-7787 or visiting 600 N 14th Ave.

31 Niwot Auction, 10 a.m., B&C Trading Post from Mora New Mexico, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, Colo., (303) 589-4119 or (303) 652-2030, http://www.niwotauction.com

31 White Auction Service Annual Spring Consignment Auction, 10 a.m. CDT, North Platte, Neb., Jeff White, (308) 368-5280, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

APRIL

3 Calvo Famliy Red Angus Sale, at the ranch, Basset, Neb.

4 TK Angus Spring Bull and Female Sale, at the ranch, Valentine, Neb.

4-5 Colorado Livestock Association's annual meeting, Loveland, Colo. The pre-registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Further information on the schedule, registration and hotel rooms can be found online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events/annual.k

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

6 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

7 First Annual Tack Sale, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana Street, Arvada, Colo., (rain/snow date April 14). Call Monica at (720) 771-6307 for details, or go to http://www.ArvadaAreaHorsemensAssn.org

7 Bryan Estate Auction, 11 a.m. MDT, Fort Morgan, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

7 Earl Reiter Estate Household Auction, 10:30 a.m., Platteville, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

7 Pallotto Genetics, Show Pig Sale, 6 p.m., 18426 W. CR 15, Johnstown, Colo., Mike Pallotto, (970) 744-0812, Case Pallotto, (970) 744-0810

7 Public Auction-Antiques, 10 a.m. MDT, Oshkosh Neb., Smokey's Auction, (308) 778-7033, http://www.smokeysauction.com

7 Spring Equipment Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Paxton Neb., Schow Auction Service, (308) 239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com

7­ Spring Consignment Auction-Farm Equipment, 10 a.m. MDT, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds, Sidney Neb., consignments accepted until April 5, McConnell Auctions (308) 230-0430, www.mcconnellauctions.com

7 Covelli Auction, Weldona, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

7 Kraye Angus Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.

7 Consignment Auction, New Raymer Fairgrounds, Accepting Consignments, Holzworth Auction Company, Ken Holzworth, (970) 380-5305, John Clatworthy, (970) 768-7500

9 Magness Bull Sale, Annual Western Slope Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Loma, Colo., Magness Land & Cattle, http://www.magnesscattle.com

9 Colorado State University One Bar Eleven, 32nd Annual Commercial Angus Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., One Bar Eleven Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo., (307) 710-2938

10 Anton/Arriba Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Washington County Event Center, Akron, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

10 Oakwater Ranch Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb.

10-12 National Institute for Animal Agriculture 2018 annual conference, Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, Denver

11 Annual Clark Anvil Ranch Sale, La Junta, Colo., Clarkanvilranch.com, call for catalog at (719) 892-0160

13 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 1, 7-9 p.m. National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com, 9:45-10:45 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend concert featuring Ashley McBryde, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

13 Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb.

13 Women in Agriculture Conference, 8: 15 a.m., Buffalo Point Restaurant, 638 Cabela Drive, Sidney, Neb. Registration is $35 and is due April 6, after which the fee is $45. For more information, contact the Nebraska Extension office, 920 Jackson St., Sidney; by phone (308) 254-4455; by email to Karen DeBoer, Extension educator at kdeboer1@unl.edu; or browse to http://ckb.unl.edu/.

13 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

14 Open Consignment Equipment, 9 a.m., Centennial Livestock Auction, Fort Collins Colo., (970) 482-6207

14 Hebbert Charolais Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.

14 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 2, 2:30 p.m., National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com; 7-9 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Finals, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Show Goat Sale, JTW Jan’s Team Wethers and Guest Consigners, Otis Colo., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12-1 p.m. lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers, (970) 246-3778

14 Kenneth “Poo” Lawrence Estate Auction, 10 a.m., LaPorte, Colo.

14-15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

16-17 16th Annual 2018 Jackpot Progress Show, Kimball FFA Alumni & Supporters, Kimball, Neb., Fairgrounds Open to all 4-H and FFA Youth, weigh-ins both days 8-10 a.m., 11 a.m. show, Sally, (307) 575-3286, Byron, (308) 235-8536, Sandy, (308) 235-5371

18 Sermon on the Mount presents Dr. Lew Sterrett, Lessons of Life and Leadership, 7-8:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., National Western Complex Event Center, Denver, Bill Swope, (970) 531-2243

18 Absolute Land Auction, 10 a.m., 544.69 acres, Lincoln County Neb., NSG Building, Gothenburg Neb., Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, (308) 234-6266, http://www.marshallauction.com

20 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

20-21 Colorado Draft Horse and Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Troyer Auctions, (970) 785-6282, http://WWW.troyerauctions.com

27 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

29 8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

MAY

4 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

5 Buck for the Fallen, a rodeo event to benefit fallen police officers in Colorado, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs, Colo.

5-6 Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908

11 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

12 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.lcmg.org or contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu

18 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

19 Pikes Peak Antique Machinery Days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 225 North Gate Blvd. COS, CO 80921 (Interstate 25 exit 156), general admission $5, free admission and limited dry camping available to exhibitors and pullers. For more information, contact: Harold Hopkins Jr., Harold.hopkinsjr@yahoo.com, (719) 634-0862 or (719) 244-1683.

JUNE

8-14 Camp Rocky, Divide, Colo. Go to: http://www.coloradoacd.org/camprocky. Once you submit your application and $100 deposit (make check payable to: Colo. Association of Conservation Districts), you will be sent health forms. Contact your local West Greeley Conservation District for scholarship information to help teens who live within the WGCD boundaries — with the $350 Camp Rocky tuition, (970) 356-8097 x: 143 or email kristi.helzer@wgcd.org. Application deadline is June 1, 2018. For more information, contact Amy Gossman at amy.camprocky@gmail.com.

18-20 Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention, Embassy Suites, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradocattle.org.