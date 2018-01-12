Ag Events, Sales and Shows

JANUARY

15-16 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Norfolk, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

16 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, Kearney, Neb., (308) 236-1235; 5-9 p.m., Country Club, Broken Bow, Neb., (308) 872-6831. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

16 Wild Wild West Sale, Brighton, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg, Super Baldy Ranch, (907) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

16 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Curtis, Neb., NCTA Education Center, 5 to 9 p.m. CT, (308) 367-4424. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

16 Financial and Estate Planning Clinic, Norfolk, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258

17 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Ogallala, Neb., Open Range Grill, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 284-6051. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

17 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brady Community Center, Brady, Neb., (308) 532-2683; 5-9 p.m., 4-H Building, Kimball, Neb. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

17 Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Wyoming State Fairgrounds in the Ag Hall Conference Room, 400 W. Center, Douglas, Wyo. A full agenda with call in information for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda

18 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Lincoln, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

18 Financial and Estate Planning Clinic, Norfolk, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258.

19 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

19 19th Annual Miniature Hereford World Show (OPEN), 8 a.m., National Western Stadium Arena, (303) 646-9497, jbarwcattleco@aol.com

20 Miniature Hereford World Show (JUNIOR), 8 a.m., National Western Stadium Arena, (303) 646-9497, jbarwcattleco@aol.com

20 Machinery Auction, 9:30 a.m., Gil Nitch Estate, Chadron, Neb., Associated Brokers of Chadron, (308) 430-0155 or (308) 432-4497

20 Garza Retirement Auction, Galeton, Colo., 10 a.m., KrepsWiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

20 Large Gun and Outdoorsman Auction, Don Seifert Trust, 10 a.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds heated building, North Platte Neb., White Auction Service, (308) 530-1307, wwwwhiteauctionservice.com

21 Annual Farm and Antique Toy Auction, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo.

21 Dodson Moving Liquidation Auction, Platteville, Colo., 10:30 am, KrepsWiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

23 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Wray, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

23 HIRED Ag-Industry Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Farm Show, Bunkhouse, Greeley, Colo., (877) 347-9109, http://www.thefencepost.com/HIRED-JobFair

23 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Wray, Colo., Wray Community Hall, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

23 Every Dollar Counts workshop, 5:30 p.m., Buckley Trust Building Chappell, Neb. To register, call the Deuel County Extension Office to register, (308) 874-2705. Cost is $20.

23 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dawes County Extension Office, Chadron, Neb. To register call the Dawes County Extension Office (308) 432-3373.

23-25 Colorado Farm Show, Island Grove Park, Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

24 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 10 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

24 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Culbertson, Neb., Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 5 to 8:30 p.m. CT, (308) 345-3390. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

24 Absolute Auction, 10 a.m., 320 Acres, Lincoln County, Brady Community Center, Brady Neb., Marshall Land Brokers, Miles Marshall, (308) 234-6266, http://www.marshallauction.com

24 2018 Equipment Auction, online bidding, 5 p.m. CST, Monday, Jan. 22, auctiontime.com

25 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo., Sterling Livestock Commission, 1 to 7 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

24-25 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Kearney, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

25 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

26 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

26 Ruggles Angus Production Sale, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831, http://www.rugglesangus.com

26 Post Rock, LLC Dryland Auction, online only, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

27 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

27 Baldridge Brothers Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 520-2221, http://www.baldridge.net

29 APEX Cattle, Dannebrog, Neb., Heterosis Headquarters Age Advantaged Bull and Bred Heifer Sale, selling 130 SimAngus and Angus Bulls plus 30 bred heifers.

30 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Tryon, Neb, McPherson County Fairgrounds, 6 to 9:15 p.m. CT, (308) 532-2683. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

FEBRUARY

1 Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, at the ranch, 1 p.m., (CST), Callaway, Neb., Ridder Hereford Ranch, John and Mary Ridder Family, (308) 836-4430, mailbag@ridderranch.com

1 Crop Production Roadshow, 1:30–4:30 p.m. (CST), Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, McCook, Neb. RSVP at (308) 345-3390.

1 Wyoming Bean Commission meeting, 1-3 p.m., Powell Research & Extension Center, 747 Road 9, Powell, Wyo. For an agenda, check the Wyoming Bean Commission Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wyomingbeancommission/ . For more information, contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-7321.

2 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

3 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

3 Ag Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, Garfield, Colo. Keynote speaker Temple Grandin, workshops, ag exhibitors, kid's corner, lunch included in registration. For more information, call (907) 404-3439. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com or go to http://www.southsidecd.org.

5 Meis Farm Equipment Auction, Yuma, Colo., online bidding, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

5 Martin Ranch 30th Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb., (308) 726-2855 or (308) 883-2333, http://www.martinangusranch.com

5 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 1 p.m., Burwell Livestock, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273.

5 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale, At the Ranch, 23685 Sartoria Road, Amherst, Neb., (308) 293-0692, http://www.taubenheimgelbvieh.com

6 Lemke Cattle Bull and Female Sale, Balancers Red Angus, 1 p.m., Lawrence, Neb.

6-7 30th Annual High Plains No-Till Conference, Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com. Early registration with a $50 discount ends Jan. 15.

7-8 27th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Kathy Swain at (308) 532-4966 or email her at kathy@nparea.com.

8 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

9 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

9-10 KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo, Mitchell Neb., (308) 632-7121

9-11 NatchCom an e-commerce and digital marketing conference targeting the natural and organic industry, Galvanize Boulder Campus, Boulder, Colo. For more information, visit https://www.natchcom.com/

10 Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

16 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

17 Minert Simonson Angus Production Sale, 1 PM, At the ranch near Dunning, NE 308-880-0079, jwsimonson@neb-sandhills.net, http://www.minertsimonson.com

17 Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.

19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.

23 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

27-28 High Plains Organic Farming Conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $50 includes lunch, snacks and beverages. Contact Jay Norton at jnorton4@uwyo.edu or http://www.highplainsorganic.org .

MARCH

8 Absolute Public Auction, Brighton, Colo. Have Equipment to Consign? Call (800) 654-8280, Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, http://www.taylorandmartin.com

10 Doerr Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Verdigre Livestock Market, Verdigre, Neb.

11 Lazy JB Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, 1:30 p.m., Lazy JB Angus Ranch, Montrose, Colo.

11 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo., For more information, go to lcmg.org or contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu .

15 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.

17 Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

17-18 Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

18 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

APRIL

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

14- 15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

MAY