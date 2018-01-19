Ag Events, Sales and Shows

JANUARY

21 Annual Farm and Antique Toy Auction, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo.

21 Dodson Moving Liquidation Auction, Platteville, Colo., 10:30 am, KrepsWiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

23 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Wray, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

23 HIRED Ag-Industry Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Farm Show, Bunkhouse, Greeley, Colo., (877) 347-9109, http://www.thefencepost.com/HIRED-JobFair

23 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Wray, Colo., Wray Community Hall, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

23 Every Dollar Counts workshop, 5:30 p.m., Buckley Trust Building Chappell, Neb. To register, call the Deuel County Extension Office to register, (308) 874-2705. Cost is $20.

23 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dawes County Extension Office, Chadron, Neb. To register call the Dawes County Extension Office (308) 432-3373.

23-25 Colorado Farm Show, Island Grove Park, Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

24 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 10 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

24 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Culbertson, Neb., Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 5 to 8:30 p.m. CT, (308) 345-3390. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

24 Absolute Auction, 10 a.m., 320 Acres, Lincoln County, Brady Community Center, Brady Neb., Marshall Land Brokers, Miles Marshall, (308) 234-6266, http://www.marshallauction.com

24 2018 Equipment Auction, online bidding, 5 p.m. CST, Monday, Jan. 22, auctiontime.com

24 Industrial Equipment and Collectible Auction, 10 a.m., Holt & Associates, LLC, (719) 641-3898 or (719) 635-7331

25 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo., Sterling Livestock Commission, 1 to 7 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

24-25 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Kearney, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

25 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

26 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

26 Ruggles Angus Production Sale, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831, http://www.rugglesangus.com

26 Post Rock, LLC Dryland Auction, online only, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

27 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

27 Baldridge Brothers Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 520-2221, http://www.baldridge.net

29 APEX Cattle, Dannebrog, Neb., Heterosis Headquarters Age Advantaged Bull and Bred Heifer Sale, selling 130 SimAngus and Angus Bulls plus 30 bred heifers.

30 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Tryon, Neb, McPherson County Fairgrounds, 6 to 9:15 p.m. CT, (308) 532-2683. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

FEBRUARY

1 Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, at the ranch, 1 p.m., (CST), Callaway, Neb., Ridder Hereford Ranch, John and Mary Ridder Family, (308) 836-4430, mailbag@ridderranch.com

1 Crop Production Roadshow, 1:30–4:30 p.m. (CST), Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, McCook, Neb. RSVP at (308) 345-3390.

1 Wyoming Bean Commission meeting, 1-3 p.m., Powell Research & Extension Center, 747 Road 9, Powell, Wyo. For an agenda, check the Wyoming Bean Commission Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wyomingbeancommission/ . For more information, contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-7321.

2 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

2 Poss Angus 2018 Annual Bull and Female Sale, 1 p.m. CST, at the Ranch near Scotia Neb., (308) 245-3143, possangus.com

3 Bartos/Frederick Angus, Annual Performance Premiums Production Sale, Verdigre, Neb., (402) 340-1039, bartosangus.net

3 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

3 Ag Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, Garfield, Colo. Keynote speaker Temple Grandin, workshops, ag exhibitors, kid's corner, lunch included in registration. For more information, call (907) 404-3439. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com or go to http://www.southsidecd.org.

3-5 48th Annual Machinery Consignment Sale, 9 a.m. each day, Montrose, Colo., Jim’s Auction Service, (970) 249-4126, http://www.jimsauction.com

5 Meis Farm Equipment Auction, Yuma, Colo., online bidding, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

5 Martin Ranch 30th Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb., (308) 726-2855 or (308) 883-2333, http://www.martinangusranch.com

5 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 1 p.m., Burwell Livestock, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273.

5 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale, At the Ranch, 23685 Sartoria Road, Amherst, Neb., (308) 293-0692, http://www.taubenheimgelbvieh.com

6 Lemke Cattle Bull and Female Sale, Balancers Red Angus, 1 p.m., Lawrence, Neb.

6 Arickaree River Valley Property Auction, Cobblestone Inn, Wray, Colo., Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

6-7 30th Annual High Plains No-Till Conference, Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com. Early registration with a $50 discount ends Jan. 15.

7-8 27th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Kathy Swain at (308) 532-4966 or email her at kathy@nparea.com.

8 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

9 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

9 Reid Farm Auction, 11:30 a.m. CST, Stratton Neb., Fanning Auction Service, (308) 882-4437, fanningauction.com

9-10 KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo, Mitchell Nen., (308) 632-7121

9-11 NatchCom an e-commerce and digital marketing conference targeting the natural and organic industry, Galvanize Boulder Campus, Boulder, Colo. For more information, visit https://www.natchcom.com/

10 Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

10 Berger's Herdmasters SimAngus Hybrid Bull Sale, 1 p.m. CST, North Platte, Neb., (308) 530-9279, bergersherdmasters.com

13-15 Northeast Yuma County Pivot Irrigated Online Auction, Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

14 Agriculture Outlook and Strategy Forum, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., ballroom of the Hays Student Center on the Northeastern Junior College campus, Sterling, Colo. Registration is required and the fee is $10. To register online, go to https://sterlingagoutlook.eventbrite.com . Space is limited and the registration deadline is Feb. 9. For more information, contact Brent Young at (970) 522-7207 or brent.young@colostate.edu .

16 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

17 Minert Simonson Angus Production Sale, 1 PM, At the ranch near Dunning, NE 308-880-0079, jwsimonson@neb-sandhills.net, http://www.minertsimonson.com

17 Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.

19 Weaver Ranch, 33rd Annual Production Sale, 12:30 p.m., at the ranch north of Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898

19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.

21 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Extension center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

22 Plateau Gelbvieh-Annual Production Sale, 12 p.m., Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., Jim Roelle, (970) 520-1224

22 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Courthouse meeting room, 148 W 4th St., Ainsworth, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

23 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Extension office, 306 W. Third, Wilber, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

23 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

24 Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch, Dave Asbury Farm Equipment Auction, Longmont, Colo., at 10 a.m., Kreps Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

26 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank, 210 East 23rd St., Columbus, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

26 Arrow One Angus, 15th Annual Angus Bull and Heifer Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382, arrowoneangus.com

27 M&M Real Estate Auction, Country Inn & Suites, Sidney, Neb., Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

27-28 High Plains Organic Farming Conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $50 includes lunch, snacks and beverages. Contact Jay Norton at jnorton4@uwyo.edu or http://www.highplainsorganic.org .

28 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Courthouse meeting room, 501 M St., Neligh, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

29 Center pivot irrigation workshop, Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.coloradoarmac.org and click on "Register" in the "What's New" box. Or participants can register by calling Blake Osborn, water resources specialist for CSU Extension, at (719) 545-1845.

30 Center pivot irrigation workshop, Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.coloradoarmac.org and click on "Register" in the "What's New" box. Or participants can register by calling Blake Osborn, water resources specialist for CSU Extension, at (719) 545-1845.

MARCH

1 Real Estate Auction, Chase County Pivot, one Irrigated quarter, 1 p.m., Chase County Fairgrounds, Imperial Neb., Agri Affiliates, Mike Polk, (308) 539-4446, agriaffiliates.com

2 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, LaJunta, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

3 Schuppe Farms 28th Annual Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-8195, schuppefarms.com

5 Vision Angus, 20th Annual Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds North Platte, Neb., (970) 854-4322, visionangus.com

5-6 Protecting America's Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. A conference agenda will be announced in February.

8. Absolute Public Auction, Brighton, Colo. Have Equipment to Consign? Call (800) 654-8280, Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, taylorandmartin.com

9. Hueftle Cattle Company, 15th Annual HXC Production Sale, 1 p.m., Cozad, Neb., (308) 529-0648, hueftlecattlecompany.com

10 Lienetics Ranch, Beatrice, Neb., NE (402) 560-5385, lienetics.com

10 Doerr Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Verdigre Livestock Market, Verdigre, Neb.

10-12 2018 NIAA Annual Conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel in Denver. Registration is now open. Go to the NIAA website http://www.animalagriculture.org .

11 Lazy JB Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, 1:30 p.m., Lazy JB Angus Ranch, Montrose, Colo.

11. Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo., For more information, go to lcmg.org or contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu .

12 Parry Angus, 20th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, 9 miles north of Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-1214, parryangus.com

13 Wagon Wheel Ranch, Cattlemen's Connection Annual Angus Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Yuma, Colo., (970) 630-0600, wagonwheel-ranch.com

15 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.

17 Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

17 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Riverton, Wyo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

17-18 Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

18 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

APRIL

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

7 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

14- 15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

MAY