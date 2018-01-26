Ag Events, Sales and Shows

JANUARY

27 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

27 Baldridge Brothers Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 520-2221, http://www.baldridge.net

29 APEX Cattle, Dannebrog, Neb., Heterosis Headquarters Age Advantaged Bull and Bred Heifer Sale, selling 130 SimAngus and Angus Bulls plus 30 bred heifers.

30 Winter meetings for cattle producers, Tryon, Neb, McPherson County Fairgrounds, 6 to 9:15 p.m. CT, (308) 532-2683. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

FEBRUARY

1 Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, at the ranch, 1 p.m., (CST), Callaway, Neb., Ridder Hereford Ranch, John and Mary Ridder Family, (308) 836-4430, mailbag@ridderranch.com

1 Crop Production Roadshow, 1:30–4:30 p.m. (CST), Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, McCook, Neb. RSVP at (308) 345-3390.

1 Wyoming Bean Commission meeting, 1-3 p.m., Powell Research & Extension Center, 747 Road 9, Powell, Wyo. For an agenda, check the Wyoming Bean Commission Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wyomingbeancommission/ . For more information, contact the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at (307) 777-7321.

1 Quicken for Farm and Ranch Record Keeping workshop, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Kimball Courthouse Annex, Kimball, Neb. To register, call the Kimball County Extension Office, (308) 235-3122.

2 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

2 Poss Angus 2018 Annual Bull and Female Sale, 1 p.m. CST, at the Ranch near Scotia Neb., (308) 245-3143, possangus.com

3 Bartos/Frederick Angus, Annual Performance Premiums Production Sale, Verdigre, Neb., (402) 340-1039, bartosangus.net

3 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

3 Ag Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, Garfield, Colo. Keynote speaker Temple Grandin, workshops, ag exhibitors, kid's corner, lunch included in registration. For more information, call (907) 404-3439. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com or go to http://www.southsidecd.org.

3 Ewis and Sons Construction Auction, 9:30 a.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb.,, White Auction Service LLC, Jeff White, (308) 530-1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

3 Storage Auction, 10 a.m., Parkview Self Storage, 134 E. 22nd St., Greeley, Colo., 8063, GCL Auctions, (970) 415-2131, auctionzip.com ID # 22217

3-5 48th Annual Machinery Consignment Sale, 9 a.m. each day, Montrose, Colo., Jim’s Auction Service, (970) 249-4126, http://www.jimsauction.com

4 Public Auction, 11 a.m., 102 S. Clayton St. Brush, Colo., Assoc. Auctioneers of Colorado, (970) 380-7653, auctionzip.com ID#7082

5 Meis Farm Equipment Auction, Yuma, Colo., online bidding, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

5 Martin Ranch 30th Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb., (308) 726-2855 or (308) 883-2333, http://www.martinangusranch.com

5 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch, 1 p.m., Burwell Livestock, Burwell, Neb., (308) 348-2273.

5 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Production Sale, At the Ranch, 23685 Sartoria Road, Amherst, Neb., (308) 293-0692, http://www.taubenheimgelbvieh.com

5 Lasting Legacy Estate Planning Workshop, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Burlington Community and Education Center, Burlington, Colo. Register at http://www.ColoradoAgriWomen.org or http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.

6 Propane/Fuel Delivery Vehicles and Farm Machinery Auction, 10 a.m., Brule Neb., Helbert & Nuss Auctioneers, (308) 308-436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

6 Lemke Cattle Bull and Female Sale, Balancers Red Angus, 1 p.m., Lawrence, Neb.

6 Arickaree River Valley Property Auction, Cobblestone Inn, Wray, Colo., Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

6-7 30th Annual High Plains No-Till Conference, Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com. Early registration with a $50 discount ends Jan. 15.

7 Quicken for Farm and Ranch Record Keeping workshop, 2-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center. To register, call Jessica Groskopf, (308) 632-1247.

7-8 27th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Kathy Swain at (308) 532-4966 or email her at kathy@nparea.com.

8 QuickBooks financial software for farmers and ranchers, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247.

8 QuickBooks workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., UNL Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. To register, call Jessica Groskopf (308) 632-1247. Cost is $65 per participant, and the class is limited to five participants.

9 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

9-10 KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo, Mitchell Nen., (308) 632-7121

9 Reid Farm Auction, 11:30 a.m. CST, Stratton Neb., Fanning Auction Service, (308) 882-4437, fanningauction.com

9-11 NatchCom an e-commerce and digital marketing conference targeting the natural and organic industry, Galvanize Boulder Campus, Boulder, Colo. For more information, visit https://www.natchcom.com/

10 Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

10 Berger's Herdmasters SimAngus Hybrid Bull Sale, 1 p.m. CST, North Platte, Neb., (308) 530-9279, bergersherdmasters.com

10 Estate Auction, Walter "Bud" Spencer Estate, 10 a.m., Morrill Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctioneers, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

10 Antique Auction Spectacular, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction Service, (970) 474-3693, michaelauctionservice.com

11 Annual Farm and Antique Toy Auction, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction Service, (970) 474-3693, michaelauctionservice.com

13 AgrAbility event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morgan County Extension Office, 914 E. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan CO 80701. Lunch provided for those who pre-register at least one week prior to the workshop. To register call: AgrAbility: Candy Leathers, (720) 539-4435 or Extension Agent Jennifer Cooney, (970) 542-3544.

13 G Bar H Genetics Bull Sale, Torrington, Wyo.

13-15 Northeast Yuma County Pivot Irrigated Online Auction, Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

14 Agriculture Outlook and Strategy Forum, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., ballroom of the Hays Student Center on the Northeastern Junior College campus, Sterling, Colo. Registration is required and the fee is $10. To register online, go to https://sterlingagoutlook.eventbrite.com . Space is limited and the registration deadline is Feb. 9. For more information, contact Brent Young at (970) 522-7207 or brent.young@colostate.edu .

14 Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshop, 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff. To register call Jessica Groskopf, (308) 632-1247.

15 Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshop, 1 p.m., Alliance Public Library, Alliance. Call the Box Butte County Extension Office at (308) 762-5616.

15 Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshop, 3:3- p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center, Bridgeport. Call the Morrill County Extension Office at (308) 262-1022.

16 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

17 Minert Simonson Angus Production Sale, 1 PM, At the ranch near Dunning, NE 308-880-0079, jwsimonson@neb-sandhills.net, http://www.minertsimonson.com

17 Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.

17 Antique and Collectible Auction #1, Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington Wyo., McNameeBrothersAuctions.com, (307) 532-4976

19 Farm and Feedlot Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., Burlington, Colo., Kit Carson County Fairgrounds, sale manager John Nichols, (719) 740-1320, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com

19 Weaver Ranch, 33rd Annual Production Sale, 12:30 p.m., at the ranch north of Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898

19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.

20 Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium, 8:30 a.m., Hugo, Colo. Lunch is free to attendees and will be provided by the Colorado State University Meats Judging Team. Registration is complimentary, but please register by Feb. 16. Register online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org or call the CLA office at (970) 378-0500.

20 Auction, Tractors, Combines, Trucks, Trailers, Farm Equipment and More, 10:20 a.m., Gurley Neb., Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

21 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Extension center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

22 Plateau Gelbvieh-Annual Production Sale, 12 p.m., Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., Jim Roelle, (970) 520-1224

22 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Courthouse meeting room, 148 W 4th St., Ainsworth, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

23 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Extension office, 306 W. Third, Wilber, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

23 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

24 Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch, Dave Asbury Farm Equipment Auction, Longmont, Colo., at 10 a.m., Kreps Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

24 Flynn Farms Inc. Farm Equipment Dispersal, 10 a.m., Flynn Feedlot, Road 18, Fruita, Colo., sale manager Shane Wilson, (970) 216-3488, Nichols Auctioneers, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com

24 Gardner Brothers Farm Dispersion Auction, at the farm, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., McNameeBrothersAuctions.com, (307) 532-4976

26 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank, 210 East 23rd St., Columbus, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

26 Arrow One Angus, 15th Annual Angus Bull and Heifer Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382, arrowoneangus.com

27 M&M Real Estate Auction, Country Inn & Suites, Sidney, Neb., Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

27-28 High Plains Organic Farming Conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $50 includes lunch, snacks and beverages. Contact Jay Norton at jnorton4@uwyo.edu or http://www.highplainsorganic.org .

28 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Courthouse meeting room, 501 M St., Neligh, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

29 Center pivot irrigation workshop, Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.coloradoarmac.org and click on "Register" in the "What's New" box. Or participants can register by calling Blake Osborn, water resources specialist for CSU Extension, at (719) 545-1845.

30 Center pivot irrigation workshop, Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.coloradoarmac.org and click on "Register" in the "What's New" box. Or participants can register by calling Blake Osborn, water resources specialist for CSU Extension, at (719) 545-1845.

MARCH

1 Real Estate Auction, Chase County Pivot, one Irrigated quarter, 1 p.m., Chase County Fairgrounds, Imperial Neb., Agri Affiliates, Mike Polk, (308) 539-4446, agriaffiliates.com

2 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, LaJunta, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

3 Schuppe Farms 28th Annual Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-8195, schuppefarms.com

5 Vision Angus, 20th Annual Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds North Platte, Neb., (970) 854-4322, visionangus.com

5-6 Protecting America's Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. A conference agenda will be announced in February.

8. Absolute Public Auction, Brighton, Colo. Have Equipment to Consign? Call (800) 654-8280, Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, taylorandmartin.com

9 Hueftle Cattle Company, 15th Annual HXC Production Sale, 1 p.m., Cozad, Neb., (308) 529-0648, hueftlecattlecompany.com

10 Lienetics Ranch, Beatrice, Neb., NE (402) 560-5385, lienetics.com

10 Doerr Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Verdigre Livestock Market, Verdigre, Neb.

10 Sakata Farms Farm Equipment Auction, Brighton, Colo., 9:30 a.m., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

10-12 2018 NIAA Annual Conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel in Denver. Registration is now open. Go to the NIAA website http://www.animalagriculture.org .

11 Lazy JB Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, 1:30 p.m., Lazy JB Angus Ranch, Montrose, Colo.

12 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo., For more information, go to lcmg.org or contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu .

13 Parry Angus, 20th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, 9 miles north of Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-1214, parryangus.com

Wagon Wheel Ranch, Cattlemen's Connection Annual Angus Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Yuma, Colo., (970) 630-0600, wagonwheel-ranch.com

15 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.

17 Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

17 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Riverton, Wyo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

17 SVYF Consignment Auction, 9 a.m. Longmont, Colo., Advertising Deadline March 2, D&E Auctioneers, Everett Schneider, (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

17-18 Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

18 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

APRIL

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

7 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

14- 15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

MAY