Ag Events, Sales and Shows

FEBRUARY

10 Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

10 Berger's Herdmasters SimAngus Hybrid Bull Sale, 1 p.m. CST, North Platte, Neb., (308) 530-9279, bergersherdmasters.com

10 Estate Auction, Walter "Bud" Spencer Estate, 10 a.m., Morrill Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctioneers, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

10 Antique Auction Spectacular, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction Service, (970) 474-3693, michaelauctionservice.com

11 Annual Farm and Antique Toy Auction, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction Service, (970) 474-3693, michaelauctionservice.com

12 Arrow Crown Angus, online sale, DVAAuctions.com, (308) 641-2600, http://www.acangus.com

13 AgrAbility event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morgan County Extension Office, 914 E. Railroad Ave., Fort Morgan CO 80701. Lunch provided for those who pre-register at least one week prior to the workshop. To register call: AgrAbility: Candy Leathers, (720) 539-4435 or Extension Agent Jennifer Cooney, (970) 542-3544.

13 G Bar H Genetics Bull Sale, Torrington, Wyo.

13-15 Northeast Yuma County Pivot Irrigated Online Auction, Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

14 Agriculture Outlook and Strategy Forum, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., ballroom of the Hays Student Center on the Northeastern Junior College campus, Sterling, Colo. Registration is required and the fee is $10. To register online, go to https://sterlingagoutlook.eventbrite.com . Space is limited and the registration deadline is Feb. 9. For more information, contact Brent Young at (970) 522-7207 or brent.young@colostate.edu .

14 Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshop, 1 p.m., Panhandle Research & Extension Center, Scottsbluff. To register call Jessica Groskopf, (308) 632-1247.

15 Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshop, 1 p.m., Alliance Public Library, Alliance. Call the Box Butte County Extension Office at (308) 762-5616.

15 Landlord-Tenant Lease Workshop, 3:3- p.m., Prairie Winds Community Center, Bridgeport. Call the Morrill County Extension Office at (308) 262-1022.

16 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

17 Minert Simonson Angus Production Sale, 1 PM, At the ranch near Dunning, NE 308-880-0079, jwsimonson@neb-sandhills.net, http://www.minertsimonson.com

17 Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.

17 Antique and Collectible Auction #1, Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington Wyo., McNameeBrothersAuctions.com, (307) 532-4976

17 Butch's Steakhouse Art and Gun Auction, 10 a.m., Lincoln County Fairgrounds heated building, North Platte, Neb., White Auction Services, Jeff White, (308) 530-1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

17 Schmidt Equipment Consignment Machinery Auction, 9 a.m., Mitchell Neb., Helberg and Nuss Auctions and Realty, (308) 436-4056, wwwhelbergnussauction.com

17 Walter Angus Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, Hudson, Colo., (970) 381-1915, Ty Walter, (970) 381-9767, Terry Walter.

19 Farm and Feedlot Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., Burlington, Colo., Kit Carson County Fairgrounds, sale manager John Nichols, (719) 740-1320, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com

19 Weaver Ranch, 33rd Annual Production Sale, 12:30 p.m., at the ranch north of Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 568-3898

19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association Conference. Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel, 3801 Quebec St., Denver CO 80207. To register go to colorado produce.org or email admin@coloradoproduce.org.

19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.

20 Marshall Frasier Beef Symposium, 8:30 a.m., Hugo, Colo. Lunch is free to attendees and will be provided by the Colorado State University Meats Judging Team. Registration is complimentary, but please register by Feb. 16. Register online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org or call the CLA office at (970) 378-0500.

20 Auction, Tractors, Combines, Trucks, Trailers, Farm Equipment and More, 10:20 a.m., Gurley Neb., Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

20 Private Pesticide Recertification sessions, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. Register online at http://goldenplains.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the CSU Extension office in Burlington at (719) 346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration is required.

21 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Extension center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

21 Private Pesticide Recertification sessions, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Irrigation Research Farm, Yuma, Colo. Register online at http://goldenplains.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the CSU Extension office in Burlington at (719) 346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration is required.

21 Private Pesticide Recertification sessions, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Washington County Extension office, Akron, Colo. Register online at http://goldenplains.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the CSU Extension office in Burlington at (719) 346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration is required.

22 Plateau Gelbvieh-Annual Production Sale, 12 p.m., Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., Jim Roelle, (970) 520-1224

22 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Courthouse meeting room, 148 W 4th St., Ainsworth, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

22 Private Pesticide Recertification sessions, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo. Registration online can be accomplished at http://goldenplains.colostate.edu/ or by contacting the Colorado State University Extension office in Burlington at (719) 346-5571. To ensure adequate space for everyone, pre-registration is required.

23 Land Auction, 1:30 p.m. MST, Potter Youth Center, Potter Neb., Kraupies Real Estate & Auctioneers, (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

23 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Extension office, 306 W. Third, Wilber, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

23 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

24 Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch, Dave Asbury Farm Equipment Auction, Longmont, Colo., at 10 a.m., Kreps Wiedeman Auctions, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

24 Flynn Farms Inc. Farm Equipment Dispersal, 10 a.m., Flynn Feedlot, Road 18, Fruita, Colo., sale manager Shane Wilson, (970) 216-3488, Nichols Auctioneers, http://www.nicholsauctioneers.com

24 Gardner Brothers Farm Dispersion Auction, at the farm, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., McNameeBrothersAuctions.com, (307) 532-4976

26 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Pinnacle Bank, 210 East 23rd St., Columbus, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

26 Arrow One Angus, 15th Annual Angus Bull and Heifer Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 534-0382, arrowoneangus.com

27 M&M Real Estate Auction, Country Inn & Suites, Sidney, Neb., Reck Agri Realty and Auction, (970) 522-7770, http://www.reckagri.com

27 Storage Auctions, GCL Auctions, auctionzip.com #22217, (970) 451-1226, 10:00 a.m., AAA King 715 7th St., Greeley, Colo.; 11 a.m., Homestead Self Storage, 3546 W 29th St., Greeley, Colo.; 12:30 p.m. NoCo Self Storage, 212 John Deere Drive, Fort Collins.

27 Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results, noon-4:30 p.m. MT, Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, Grant, Neb. These programs are free and include lunch, but preregistration is requested for meal planning purposes. To preregister, call (402) 624-8030 or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu. Registration check-in begins 30 minutes before the program start.

27-28 High Plains Organic Farming Conference, Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, contact Norton at (307) 766-5082 or at jnorton4@uwyo.edu.

27-28 High Plains Organic Farming Conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $50 includes lunch, snacks and beverages. Contact Jay Norton at jnorton4@uwyo.edu or http://www.highplainsorganic.org .

28 Land Application Training, 9 a.m., Courthouse meeting room, 501 M St., Neligh, Neb. For more information, visit http://manure.unl.edu or contact Leslie Johnson at (402) 584-3818 or ljohnson13@unl.edu .

28 Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results, 9 a.m.-noon, MT, Knight Museum Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave. Alliance, Neb. Preregistration is requested for meal planning purposes. To preregister, call (402) 624-8030 or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu. Registration check-in begins 30 minutes before the program start time.

29 Center pivot irrigation workshop, Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.coloradoarmac.org and click on "Register" in the "What's New" box. Or participants can register by calling Blake Osborn, water resources specialist for CSU Extension, at (719) 545-1845.

30 Center pivot irrigation workshop, Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. To register for the workshop, visit http://www.coloradoarmac.org and click on "Register" in the "What's New" box. Or participants can register by calling Blake Osborn, water resources specialist for CSU Extension, at (719) 545-1845.

MARCH

1 Real Estate Auction, Chase County Pivot, one Irrigated quarter, 1 p.m., Chase County Fairgrounds, Imperial Neb., Agri Affiliates, Mike Polk, (308) 539-4446, agriaffiliates.com

1 Restricted use pesticide dicamba training, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Registration for each will begin 30 minutes before the session. To register, call the Red Willow Extension office and inform the office whether you will attend the morning or afternoon session. The phone number is (308) 345-3390.

2 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, LaJunta, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

3 Schuppe Farms 28th Annual Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-8195, schuppefarms.com

3 Sega Gelbvieh Spring Bull Sale, 1 p.m., view 10:30 a.m. Steve and Gail Fiolkoski, 16509 WCR 86, Pierce, Colo., Steve (970) 381-0600, http://www.segagelbvieh.com

4-6 National Farmers Union 116th Anniversary Convention, Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, 1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, Mo. More information can be found at http://www.nfu.org/convention.

5 Vision Angus, 20th Annual Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds North Platte, Neb., (970) 854-4322, visionangus.com

5-6 Protecting America's Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. A conference agenda will be announced in February.

6 Absolute Land Auction, 10:30 a.m., Kit Carson County, Colo., Stratton Activities Center, Stratton Colo., Neal Mann (785) 635-2102, http://www.farmandranchrealty.com

8 Absolute Public Auction, Brighton, Colo. Have Equipment to Consign? Call (800) 654-8280, Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, taylorandmartin.com

9 Hueftle Cattle Company, 15th Annual HXC Production Sale, 1 p.m., Cozad, Neb., (308) 529-0648, hueftlecattlecompany.com

10 Lienetics Ranch, Beatrice, Neb., NE (402) 560-5385, lienetics.com

10 Doerr Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Verdigre Livestock Market, Verdigre, Neb.

10 Open Consignment Equipment, Machinery Vehicle & Miscellaneous Auction, 9 a.m., (970) 482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

10 Sakata Farms Farm Equipment Auction, Brighton, Colo., 9:30 a.m., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

10-12 2018 NIAA Annual Conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel in Denver. Registration is now open. Go to the NIAA website http://www.animalagriculture.org .

11 Lazy JB Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, 1:30 p.m., Lazy JB Angus Ranch, Montrose, Colo.

11 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo., For more information, go to lcmg.org or contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu .

12. Parry Angus, 20th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, 9 miles north of Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-1214, parryangus.com

13 Wagon Wheel Ranch, Cattlemen's Connection Annual Angus Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Yuma, Colo., (970) 630-0600, wagonwheel-ranch.com

15 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.

17 Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

17 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Riverton, Wyo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

17 SVYF Consignment Auction, 9 a.m. Longmont, Colo., Advertising Deadline March 2, D&E Auctioneers, Everett Schneider, (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

17 Lechleiter Simmentals Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., WSCA, Loma, Colo., Kim Lechleiter, (970) 249-5938

17 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

17-18 Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

21 Wagner Charolais 7th Annual Bull Sale, 11 a.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., Bob and Jan Wagner, (970) 420-2336, bob@wagner-ranch.com, http://www.wagnercharolais.com.

24 T-Heart Ranch High Altitude Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, LaGaraita, Colo., Shane Temple, (719) 850-3082

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

31 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

APRIL

4-5 Colorado Livestock Association's annual meeting, Loveland, Colo. The pre-registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Further information on the schedule, registration and hotel rooms can be found online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events/annual.k

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

10-12 National Institute for Animal Agriculture 2018 annual conference, Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, Denver

13 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 1, 7-9 p.m. National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com, 9:45-10:45 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend concert featuring Ashley McBryde, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 2, 2:30 p.m., National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com; 7-9 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Finals, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Show Goat Sale, JTW Jan’s Team Wethers and Guest Consigners, Otis Colo., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12-1 p.m. lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers, (970) 246-3778

14- 15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

29 8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

MAY

5-6 Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908