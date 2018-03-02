Ag Events, Sales and Shows

MARCH

3 Schuppe Farms 28th Annual Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-8195, schuppefarms.com

3 Sega Gelbvieh Spring Bull Sale, 1 p.m., view 10:30 a.m. Steve and Gail Fiolkoski, 16509 WCR 86, Pierce, Colo., Steve (970) 381-0600, http://www.segagelbvieh.com

3 8th Annual Farnam Volunteer Firemen's Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., Farnam, Neb., McDermott Auction Service, LLC, (308) 534-2910 mcdermottauctionservice.com

3 Retirement Farm-Equipment Auction, 9:30 a.m., Boyd's Farm Shop, Percival, Iowa, internet bidding at bidcaller.com, (402) 672-3621, alhughesauction.com

4-6 National Farmers Union 116th Anniversary Convention, Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, 1 East Pershing Road, Kansas City, Mo. More information can be found at http://www.nfu.org/convention.

5 Vision Angus, 20th Annual Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds North Platte, Neb., (970) 854-4322, visionangus.com

5-6 Protecting America's Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. A conference agenda will be announced in February.

6 Absolute Land Auction, 10:30 a.m., Kit Carson County, Colo., Stratton Activities Center, Stratton Colo., Neal Mann (785) 635-2102, http://www.farmandranchrealty.com

7-8 Governor's Ag Conference, 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn and Convention Center, Kearney, Neb.

8. Absolute Public Auction, Brighton, Colo. Have Equipment to Consign? Call (800) 654-8280, Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, taylorandmartin.com

9 CHS Harvest for Hunger Cajun Boil and Mouse Race, 6 p.m., Morgan County Event Center

9 Farm Auction-Bach Farms, 9:49 a.m., Chadron, Neb., (308) 279-1692, live online bidding, proxibid/Kraupies, http://www.farmauction.net

9 Farm Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., Enders, Neb., Fanning Auction, (308) 882-4437, http://www.fanningauction.com

9 Hueftle Cattle Company, 15th Annual HXC Production Sale, 1 p.m., Cozad, Neb., (308) 529-0648, hueftlecattlecompany.co.

10 Lienetics Ranch, Beatrice, Neb., NE (402) 560-5385, lienetics.com

10 Doerr Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Verdigre Livestock Market, Verdigre, Neb.

10 Open Consignment Equipment, Machinery Vehicle & Miscellaneous Auction, 9 a.m., (970) 482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

10 Sakata Farms Farm Equipment Auction, Brighton, Colo., 9:30 a.m., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

10 Semi-Retirement Farm and Ranch Auction, 10 a.m., Wellfleet, Neb., McDermott Auction Service, LLC, (308) 534-2910, mcdermottauctionservice.com

10-12 2018 NIAA Annual Conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel in Denver. Registration is now open. Go to the NIAA website http://www.animalagriculture.org .

11 Lazy JB Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, 1:30 p.m., Lazy J Angus Ranch, Montrose, Colo.

11 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo., For more information, go to lcmg.org or contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu .

12 Parry Angus, 20th Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, 9 miles north of Sterling, Colo., (970) 522-1214, parryangus.com

12 Farm Equipment Auction, 10 a.m., Robert Kramer Family Trust, Stapleton, Neb., live online bidding, proxibid, Jeff White, (308) 530–1307, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

13 Wagon Wheel Ranch, Cattlemen's Connection Annual Angus Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Yuma,

Colo., (970) 630-0600, wagonwheel-ranch.com

14-15 Northeast Colorado Progressive Ag Symposium, Island Grove Park, Greeley, Colo. RSVP before March 6 to reserve your spot by calling (907) 356-8097 x3 or email info@wgcd.org and visit http://www.wgcd.org for more information.

14 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or leonette@eaglecounty.us.

15 CHS Harvest for Hunger Cajun Boil and Mouse Race, 6 p.m., Phillips County Event Center

16 Retirement Farm Equipment Auction, 11 a.m., Pacific Junction, Iowa, live on site auction, Internet bidding, http://www.bidcaller.com, Al Hughes, (402) 672-3621, www.alhughesauction.com

17 Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

17 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Riverton, Wyo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

17 SVYF Consignment Auction, 9 a.m. Longmont, Colo., Advertising Deadline March 2, D&E Auctioneers, Everett Schneider, (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

17 Lechleiter Simmentals Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., WSCA, Loma, Colo., Kim Lechleiter, (970) 209-8008

17 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

17 Estate of Marian Crossland Auction, 10 a.m., 206 E 2nd St., Haxtun, Colo., open house, 10 a.m. on March 10, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

17 Retirement Farm & Ranch Auction, 10 a.m., Wallace, Neb., McDermott Auction Service, LLC, (308) 534-2910, mcdermottauctionservice.com

17 Farm Retirement Auction, Otis, Colo., Sullivan Auctioneers, (844) 847-2161, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

17 No Reserve Farm Retirement Auction, 10 a.m., Richard Lewton, Otis, Colo., (970) 554-0470, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com, online bidding available

17 Public Auction, 10 a.m., 34680 Hwy 167 Fowler Colo., Downare Auctions, (719) 469-5112, Auctionzip.com., ID#38124

17-18 Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

20 Plateau Red Angus 18th Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m., Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Neb., (970) 334-2200, e-mail-walzredangus@peetzplace.com

21 Sedgwick County Dryland and Pasture Land Auction, 1:30 p.m., Reck Agri Auction Center, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, Sterling, Colo., http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

21 Wagner Charolais 7th Annual Bull Sale, 11 a.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., Bob and Jan Wagner, (970) 420-2336, bob@wagner-ranch.com, http://www.wagnercharolais.com.

23 Schurrtop Ranch-Selling Bulls, 1 p.m., Tri-State Livestock, McCook, Neb., Marty (308) 362-4330, http://www.schurrtop.com

23 Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, Neb., Adam, (308) 665-1324, http://www.sellmanranch.com

23 CHS Harvest for Hunger Cajun Boil and Mouse Race, 6 p.m., Irrigation Research Farm, Yuma, Colo.

24 Cowboy Poetry Night, 5 p.m., Gateway Community Building, 42700 Highway 141, Gateway, CO 81522. All proceeds go to the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club Scholarship Fund. Dinner, 5 p.m., entertainment, 6 p.m. Cost is $7 per person, and kids 12 and under are free. Beef stew dinner with a silent auction and door prizes. For more information call Linda Moores at (970) 931-2803.

24 T-Heart Ranch High Altitude Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, LaGaraita, Colo., Shane Temple, (719) 850-3082

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

26 Phillips/Sedgwick County Pivot Irrigated Land Auction; 1:30 p.m., Phillips County Event Center, Holyoke, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

27 Callaway Farm and Pasture, absolute auction, 1 p.m., Calloway Community Center, Calloway, Neb., agriaffiliates.com, (308) 534-9240

27-29 Farmers Grain Co. Retirement Auction, online only bidding, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

28 March Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

29 Rock River Angus-Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Chappell Neb., Mike Cavalli, (308) 778-6144, http://www.angushall.com

31 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

APRIL

4-5 Colorado Livestock Association's annual meeting, Loveland, Colo. The pre-registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Further information on the schedule, registration and hotel rooms can be found online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events/annual.k

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

7 Covelli Auction, Weldona, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

10-12 National Institute for Animal Agriculture 2018 annual conference, Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, Denver

13 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 1, 7-9 p.m. National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com, 9:45-10:45 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend concert featuring Ashley McBryde, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 2, 2:30 p.m., National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com; 7-9 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Finals, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Show Goat Sale, JTW Jan’s Team Wethers and Guest Consigners, Otis Colo., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12-1 p.m. lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers, (970) 246-3778

14- 15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

29 8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

MAY

5-6 Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908