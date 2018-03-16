 Ag Events, Sales and Shows | TheFencePost.com

Ag Events, Sales and Shows

MARCH

17   Grays Angus Sale, at the ranch, Harrison, Neb.

17   Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/.

17   Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Riverton, Wyo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

17   SVYF Consignment Auction, 9 a.m. Longmont, Colo., Advertising Deadline March 2, D&E Auctioneers, Everett Schneider, (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

17   Lechleiter Simmentals Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., WSCA, Loma, Colo., Kim Lechleiter, (970) 209-8008

17   Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

17 Estate of Marian Crossland Auction, 10 a.m., 206 E 2nd St., Haxtun, Colo., open house, 10 a.m. on March 10, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

17   Retirement Farm & Ranch Auction, 10 a.m., Wallace, Neb., McDermott Auction Service, LLC, (308) 534-2910, mcdermottauctionservice.com

17   Farm Retirement Auction, Otis, Colo., Sullivan Auctioneers, (844) 847-2161, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

17   No Reserve Farm Retirement Auction, 10 a.m., Richard Lewton, Otis, Colo., (970) 554-0470, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com, online bidding available

17   Public Auction, 10 a.m., 34680 Hwy 167 Fowler Colo., Downare Auctions, (719) 469-5112, Auctionzip.com., ID#38124

17-18   Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

18   Public Auction, 11 a.m., 102 S. Clayton St., Brush, Colo., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, (970) 380-7653, auctionzip.com ID#7082

19     Running J Angus Ranch Inaugural Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Platte Valley Livestock, Gering, Neb., Brad Johnson, (970) 302-8301, rjarangus@hotmail.com

19   Bridle Bit Simmental Sale, Walsh, Colo.

19     Flat Water Gang Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

20   S & V Livestock "Ranchers Choice" Bull Sale, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

20   Plateau Red Angus 18th Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m., Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Neb., (970) 334-2200, e-mail-walzredangus@peetzplace.com

21   Sedgwick County Dryland and Pasture Land Auction, 1:30 p.m., Reck Agri Auction Center, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, Sterling, Colo., http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

21  Wagner Charolais 7th Annual Bull Sale, 11 a.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., Bob and Jan Wagner, (970) 420-2336, bob@wagner-ranch.com, http://www.wagnercharolais.com.

21   Wagonhammer Ranch bull sale, O'Neill, Neb.

22     Schuler Red Angus sale at the ranch, Bridgeport, Neb.

23   Sellman Ranch Performance Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb.

23     Schurrtop Ranch-Selling Bulls, 1 p.m., Tri-State Livestock, McCook, Neb., Marty (308) 362-4330, http://www.schurrtop.com

23     Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, Neb., Adam, (308) 665-1324, http://www.sellmanranch.com

23   CHS Harvest for Hunger Cajun Boil and Mouse Race, 6 p.m., Irrigation Research Farm, Yuma, Colo.

24     Cowboy Poetry Night, 5 p.m., Gateway Community Building, 42700 Highway 141, Gateway, CO 81522. All proceeds go to the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club Scholarship Fund. Dinner, 5 p.m., entertainment, 6 p.m. Cost is $7 per person, and kids 12 and under are free. Beef stew dinner with a silent auction and door prizes. For more information call Linda Moores at (970) 931-2803.

24   T-Heart Ranch High Altitude Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, LaGaraita, Colo., Shane Temple, (719) 850-3082

24     Connealy Angus Spring Bull Sale, at the ranch, Whitman, Neb.

24     Inventory Reduction Auction, 10 a.m., George Risk Industries, Kimball, Neb., Helberg & Nuss, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

24   Public Auction, 9 a.m., 670. Tenny St. Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, (303) 822-9298.

24   Croissant Red Angus Range Ready Sale, preview 9 a.m. – 1p.m., sale 1 p.m., at the Ranch Briggsdale, Colo., (970) 222-6094, kmiller@wigginstel.com, videos @croissantredangus.com, live bidding @www.dvaauctions.com

25   Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

26   Phillips/Sedgwick County Pivot Irrigated Land Auction; 1:30 p.m., Phillips County Event Center, Holyoke, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

27   Callaway Farm and Pasture, absolute auction, 1 p.m., Calloway Community Center, Calloway, Neb., agriaffiliates.com, (308) 534-9240

27-29   Farmers Grain Co. Retirement Auction, online only bidding, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

28   March Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

28   Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

29   Rock River Angus-Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Chappell Neb., Mike Cavalli, (308) 778-6144, http://www.angushall.com

30   Pieper Red Angus Spring Sale, at the ranch, Hay Springs, Neb.

31   Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

31   Beaman X6 Ranch Bull & Female Sale, Producers Livestock, Greeley, Colo., 12:30 p.m., complimentary lunch 11 a.m., (970) 284-5075,  www.X6Ranch.com

 31   Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

APRIL

3     Calvo Famliy Red Angus Sale, at the ranch, Basset, Neb.

4     TK Angus Spring Bull and Female Sale, at the ranch, Valentine, Neb.

4-5    Colorado Livestock Association's annual meeting, Loveland, Colo. The pre-registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Further information on the schedule, registration and hotel rooms can be found online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events/annual.k

5-6   Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

7    Covelli Auction, Weldona, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

7     Kraye Angus Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.

7     Consignment Auction, New Raymer Fairgrounds, Accepting Consignments, Holzworth Auction Company, Ken Holzworth, (970) 380-5305, John Clatworthy, (970) 768-7500

9   Magness Bull Sale, Annual Western Slope Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Loma, Colo., Magness Land & Cattle, http://www.magnesscattle.com

9     Colorado State University One Bar Eleven, 32nd Annual Commercial Angus Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., One Bar Eleven Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo., (307) 710-2938

10     Anton/Arriba Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Washington County Event Center, Akron, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

10     Oakwater Ranch Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb.

10-12   National Institute for Animal Agriculture 2018 annual conference, Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, Denver

11     Annual Clark Anvil Ranch Sale, La Junta, Colo., Clarkanvilranch.com, call for catalog at (719) 892-0160

13   Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 1, 7-9 p.m. National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com, 9:45-10:45 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend concert featuring Ashley McBryde, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

13     Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb.

14   Hebbert Charolais Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.

14   Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 2, 2:30 p.m., National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com; 7-9 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Finals, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14   Show Goat Sale, JTW Jan’s Team Wethers and Guest Consigners, Otis Colo., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12-1 p.m. lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers, (970) 246-3778

14   Kenneth “Poo” Lawrence Estate Auction, 10 a.m., LaPorte, Colo.

14-15   Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu  or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

16-17     16th Annual 2018 Jackpot Progress Show, Kimball FFA Alumni & Supporters, Kimball, Neb., Fairgrounds Open to all 4-H and FFA Youth, weigh-ins both days 8-10 a.m., 11 a.m. show, Sally, (307) 575-3286, Byron, (308) 235-8536, Sandy, (308) 235-5371

20-21     Colorado Draft Horse and Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Troyer Auctions, (970) 785-6282, http://WWW.troyerauctions.com

29    8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

MAY

5-6    Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908

12    Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.lcmg.org or contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu

 

 

 

 