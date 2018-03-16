Ag Events, Sales and Shows

MARCH

17 Grays Angus Sale, at the ranch, Harrison, Neb.

17 Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

17 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Riverton, Wyo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

17 SVYF Consignment Auction, 9 a.m. Longmont, Colo., Advertising Deadline March 2, D&E Auctioneers, Everett Schneider, (970) 215-3440, http://www.DE-Auctioneers.com

17 Lechleiter Simmentals Annual Bull Sale, 1 p.m., WSCA, Loma, Colo., Kim Lechleiter, (970) 209-8008

17 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

17 Estate of Marian Crossland Auction, 10 a.m., 206 E 2nd St., Haxtun, Colo., open house, 10 a.m. on March 10, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

17 Retirement Farm & Ranch Auction, 10 a.m., Wallace, Neb., McDermott Auction Service, LLC, (308) 534-2910, mcdermottauctionservice.com

17 Farm Retirement Auction, Otis, Colo., Sullivan Auctioneers, (844) 847-2161, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

17 No Reserve Farm Retirement Auction, 10 a.m., Richard Lewton, Otis, Colo., (970) 554-0470, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com, online bidding available

17 Public Auction, 10 a.m., 34680 Hwy 167 Fowler Colo., Downare Auctions, (719) 469-5112, Auctionzip.com., ID#38124

17-18 Wyoming Bee College , Cheyenne, Wyo., $85 includes lunch, dinner and snacks. Open to everyone concerned about the welfare of honeybees or native bees. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://2018wybeeuniversitybeecollege.eventbrite.com

18 Public Auction, 11 a.m., 102 S. Clayton St., Brush, Colo., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, (970) 380-7653, auctionzip.com ID#7082

19 Running J Angus Ranch Inaugural Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Platte Valley Livestock, Gering, Neb., Brad Johnson, (970) 302-8301, rjarangus@hotmail.com

19 Bridle Bit Simmental Sale, Walsh, Colo.

19 Flat Water Gang Red Angus Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

20 S & V Livestock "Ranchers Choice" Bull Sale, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

20 Plateau Red Angus 18th Annual Production Sale, 1 p.m., Ogallala Livestock, Ogallala, Neb., (970) 334-2200, e-mail-walzredangus@peetzplace.com

21 Sedgwick County Dryland and Pasture Land Auction, 1:30 p.m., Reck Agri Auction Center, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, Sterling, Colo., http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

21 Wagner Charolais 7th Annual Bull Sale, 11 a.m., Sterling Livestock Commission, Sterling, Colo., Bob and Jan Wagner, (970) 420-2336, bob@wagner-ranch.com, http://www.wagnercharolais.com.

21 Wagonhammer Ranch bull sale, O'Neill, Neb.

22 Schuler Red Angus sale at the ranch, Bridgeport, Neb.

23 Sellman Ranch Performance Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb.

23 Schurrtop Ranch-Selling Bulls, 1 p.m., Tri-State Livestock, McCook, Neb., Marty (308) 362-4330, http://www.schurrtop.com

23 Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, Neb., Adam, (308) 665-1324, http://www.sellmanranch.com

23 CHS Harvest for Hunger Cajun Boil and Mouse Race, 6 p.m., Irrigation Research Farm, Yuma, Colo.

24 Cowboy Poetry Night, 5 p.m., Gateway Community Building, 42700 Highway 141, Gateway, CO 81522. All proceeds go to the Gateway Merry Mixer 4-H Club Scholarship Fund. Dinner, 5 p.m., entertainment, 6 p.m. Cost is $7 per person, and kids 12 and under are free. Beef stew dinner with a silent auction and door prizes. For more information call Linda Moores at (970) 931-2803.

24 T-Heart Ranch High Altitude Bull Sale, 1 p.m., at the ranch, LaGaraita, Colo., Shane Temple, (719) 850-3082

24 Connealy Angus Spring Bull Sale, at the ranch, Whitman, Neb.

24 Inventory Reduction Auction, 10 a.m., George Risk Industries, Kimball, Neb., Helberg & Nuss, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

24 Public Auction, 9 a.m., 670. Tenny St. Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, (303) 822-9298.

24 Croissant Red Angus Range Ready Sale, preview 9 a.m. – 1p.m., sale 1 p.m., at the Ranch Briggsdale, Colo., (970) 222-6094, kmiller@wigginstel.com, videos @croissantredangus.com, live bidding @www.dvaauctions.com

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

26 Phillips/Sedgwick County Pivot Irrigated Land Auction; 1:30 p.m., Phillips County Event Center, Holyoke, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

27 Callaway Farm and Pasture, absolute auction, 1 p.m., Calloway Community Center, Calloway, Neb., agriaffiliates.com, (308) 534-9240

27-29 Farmers Grain Co. Retirement Auction, online only bidding, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, (800) 748-2589

28 March Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

28 Consignment Auction, Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

29 Rock River Angus-Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Chappell Neb., Mike Cavalli, (308) 778-6144, http://www.angushall.com

30 Pieper Red Angus Spring Sale, at the ranch, Hay Springs, Neb.

31 Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

31 Beaman X6 Ranch Bull & Female Sale, Producers Livestock, Greeley, Colo., 12:30 p.m., complimentary lunch 11 a.m., (970) 284-5075, www.X6Ranch.com

31 Diamond Peak Cattle Company Bull Sale, Loma, Colo., (970) 326-8620, diamondpeakcattle.com

APRIL

3 Calvo Famliy Red Angus Sale, at the ranch, Basset, Neb.

4 TK Angus Spring Bull and Female Sale, at the ranch, Valentine, Neb.

4-5 Colorado Livestock Association's annual meeting, Loveland, Colo. The pre-registration deadline is March 30, 2018. Further information on the schedule, registration and hotel rooms can be found online at http://www.coloradolivestock.org/events/annual.k

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.

7 Covelli Auction, Weldona, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

7 Kraye Angus Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.

7 Consignment Auction, New Raymer Fairgrounds, Accepting Consignments, Holzworth Auction Company, Ken Holzworth, (970) 380-5305, John Clatworthy, (970) 768-7500

9 Magness Bull Sale, Annual Western Slope Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Loma, Colo., Magness Land & Cattle, http://www.magnesscattle.com

9 Colorado State University One Bar Eleven, 32nd Annual Commercial Angus Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., One Bar Eleven Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo., (307) 710-2938

10 Anton/Arriba Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Washington County Event Center, Akron, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

10 Oakwater Ranch Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb.

10-12 National Institute for Animal Agriculture 2018 annual conference, Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, Denver

11 Annual Clark Anvil Ranch Sale, La Junta, Colo., Clarkanvilranch.com, call for catalog at (719) 892-0160

13 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 1, 7-9 p.m. National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com, 9:45-10:45 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend concert featuring Ashley McBryde, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

13 Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb.

14 Hebbert Charolais Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.

14 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 2, 2:30 p.m., National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com; 7-9 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Finals, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Show Goat Sale, JTW Jan’s Team Wethers and Guest Consigners, Otis Colo., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12-1 p.m. lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers, (970) 246-3778

14 Kenneth “Poo” Lawrence Estate Auction, 10 a.m., LaPorte, Colo.

14-15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

16-17 16th Annual 2018 Jackpot Progress Show, Kimball FFA Alumni & Supporters, Kimball, Neb., Fairgrounds Open to all 4-H and FFA Youth, weigh-ins both days 8-10 a.m., 11 a.m. show, Sally, (307) 575-3286, Byron, (308) 235-8536, Sandy, (308) 235-5371

20-21 Colorado Draft Horse and Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Troyer Auctions, (970) 785-6282, http://WWW.troyerauctions.com

29 8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

MAY

5-6 Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908

12 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.lcmg.org or contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu