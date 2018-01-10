Ag events, sales and shows

JANUARY

6Â Â Drew Dunn Farm Equipment Auction, Greeley, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, K-wauctions.com

6Â Â Weld County 4-H Showcase, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Exhibition Building, Island Grove, 525 N. 15th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. For more information, contact Kim at (970) 400-2079 or visit http://www.weld4h.org.

6Â Â Â Â Bob Whitton Moving Auction, 100 Bordeaux Road, Wheatland, Wyo., (307) 532-4976, McnameeAuctionCompany.com

9Â Â Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandstone Grill, Burwell, Neb., (308) 346-4200; 5-9 p.m., Sandhills Corral, Thedford, Neb., (308) 645-2267. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

10Â Â Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Holt County Courthouse Annex, O'Neill, Neb., (402) 336-2760; 5-9 p.m., Lutheran Church, Ainsworth, Neb., (402) 387-2213. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

10Â Â Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 1018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

10Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Arthur, Neb., Veterans Memorial Hall, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 284-6051. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

10Â Â Financial and Estate Planning Clinic, Fairbury, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258.

11Â Â Financial and Estate Planning Clinic, North Platte, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258.

11Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Minden, Neb., Kearney Â Â Â County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT, (308) 425-6277. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

11Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Oxford, Neb., Mulligan's Restaurant, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. CT, (308) 268-3105. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

11Â Â Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gordon Community Building, Gordon, Neb., (308) 327-2312; 5-9 p.m., Peppermill Restaurant, Valentine, Neb., (402) 376-1850. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

11Â Â Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., North Platte, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

12Â Â Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

12Â Â Big Thunder Draft Horse Show, Ranch-Way Feeds Arena, The Ranch, Loveland, Colo., wwwbudweisereventcenter.com, (970) 619-4100

12Â Â Dawson County Pivot Irrigated Land Auction, online only, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

14Â Â Worley Auction, 10 a.m., Keith County Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb., 1100 W. 5th St., Michael Auction Service, (970) 474-3693, michaelauctionservice.com

15Â Â Red Mountain Ranch High Altitude Heifers, Torrington Livestock Auction, Torrington, Wyo., Jeff, (307) 399-9863.

15Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Imperial, Neb., Mid Plains Community College Campus, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 882-4731. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

15-16Â Â Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Norfolk, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

16Â Â Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, Kearney, Neb., (308) 236-1235; 5-9 p.m., Country Club, Broken Bow, Neb., (308) 872-6831. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

16Â Â Wild Wild West Sale, Brighton, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg, Super Baldy Ranch, (907) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

16Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Curtis, Neb., NCTA Education Center, 5 to 9 p.m. CT, (308) 367-4424. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

16Â Â Financial and Estate Planning Clinic, Norfolk, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258

17Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Ogallala, Neb., Open Range Grill, 5:30 to 9 p.m. MT, (308) 284-6051. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

17Â Â Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brady Community Center, Brady, Neb., (308) 532-2683; 5-9 p.m., 4-H Building, Kimball, Neb. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

18Â Â Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Lincoln, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

18Â Â Financial and Estate Planning Clinic, Norfolk, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258.

19Â Â Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

19Â Â 19th Annual Miniature Hereford World Show (OPEN), 8 a.m., National Western Stadium Arena, (303) 646-9497, jbarwcattleco@aol.com

20Â Â Miniature Hereford World Show (JUNIOR), 8 a.m., National Western Stadium Arena, (303) 646-9497, jbarwcattleco@aol.com

20Â Â Machinery Auction, 9:30 a.m., Gil Nitch Estate, Chadron, Neb., Associated Brokers of Chadron, (308) 430-0155 or (308) 432-4497

20Â Â Garza Retirement Auction, Galeton, Colo., 10 a.m., KrepsWiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

21Â Â Dodson Moving Liquidation Auction, Platteville, Colo., 10:30 am, KrepsWiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

23Â Â Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Wray, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

23Â Â HIRED Ag-Industry Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Farm Show, Bunkhouse, Greeley, Colo., (877) 347-9109, http://www.thefencepost.com/HIRED-JobFair

23Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Wray, Colo., Wray Community Hall, 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

23-25Â Â Colorado Farm Show, Island Grove Park, Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

24Â Â January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 10 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

24Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Culbertson, Neb., Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, 5 to 8:30 p.m. CT, (308) 345-3390. Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

24Â Â Absolute Auction, 10 a.m., 320 Acres, Lincoln County, Brady Community Center, Brady Neb., Marshall Land Brokers, Miles Marshall, (308) 234-6266, http://www.marshallauction.com

25Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo., Sterling Livestock Commission, 1 to 7 p.m. MT, (719) 346-5571.Â Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

24-25Â Â Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Kearney, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

25Â Â Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

26Â Â Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

26Â Â Ruggles Angus Production Sale, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831, http://www.rugglesangus.com

26Â Â Post Rock, LLC Dryland Auction, online only, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

27Â Â January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

27Â Â Baldridge Brothers Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 520-2221, http://www.baldridge.net

29Â Â APEX Cattle, Dannebrog, Neb., Heterosis Headquarters Age Advantaged Bull and Bred Heifer Sale, selling 130 SimAngus and Angus Bulls plus 30 bred heifers.

30Â Â Winter meetings for cattle producers, Tryon, Neb, McPherson County Fairgrounds, 6 to 9:15 p.m. CT, (308) 532-2683.Â Please register at the local Extension office one week prior to the event for a meal count. Cost to attend varies based on location.

FEBRUARY

1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, at the ranch, 1 p.m., (CST), Callaway, Neb., Ridder Hereford Ranch, John and Mary Ridder Family, (308) 836-4430, mailbag@ridderranch.com

1 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Crop Production Roadshow, 1:30â€“4:30 p.m. (CST), Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, McCook, Neb. RSVP at (308) 345-3390.

3Â Â Ag Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, Garfield, Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Colo. Keynote speaker Temple Grandin, workshops, ag exhibitors, kid's corner, lunch included in registration. For more information, call (907) 404-3439. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com or go to http://www.southsidecd.org.

5Â Â Meis Farm Equipment Auction, Yuma, Colo., online bidding, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

5Â Â Martin Ranch 30th Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb., (308) 726-2855 or (308) 883-2333, http://www.martinangusranch.com

6Â Â Lemke Cattle Bull and Female Sale, Balancers Red Angus, 1 p.m., Lawrence, Neb.

6-7Â Â 30th Annual High Plains No-Till Conference, Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.

7-8Â Â 27th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Kathy Swain at (308) 532-4966 or email her at kathy@nparea.com.

9-11Â NatchCom an e-commerce and digital marketing conference targeting the natural and organic industry,Â Galvanize Boulder Campus, Boulder, Colo.Â For more information, visit https://www.natchcom.com/

10Â Â Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

17Â Â Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.

19-20Â Â Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.

MARCH

8.Â Â Â Â Absolute Public Auction, Brighton, Colo. Have Equipment to Consign? Â Call (800) 654-8280, Taylor & Martin Auctioneers, http://www.taylorandmartin.com

11Â Â Â Â Â Lazy JB Angus Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, 1:30 p.m., Lazy JB Angus Ranch, Montrose, Colo.

11Â Â Â Doerr Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Verdigre Livestock Market, Verdigre, Neb.

12Â Â Â Â Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo., For more information, go to lcmg.org Â or contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu .

15Â Â Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.

17Â Â Habitat Hero Workshop, Cheyenne, Wyo., $20 includes lunch and snacks. Bring back the bees, butterflies and birds to your garden. For more information, contact Catherine at cwissner@uwyo.edu or go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/ .

18Â Â Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

25 Annual Production Sale, Oxford Neb., (308) 991-0727, http://www.swansoncattleco.com

APRIL

5-6Â Â Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.