Ag Expo a hit with students and teachers

Fourth graders from Laramie County descended on the Archer Complex in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Sept. 17 and 18 to learn about agriculture. The event is organized by the Laramie County Cattlewomen, with help from Laramie County FFA chapters and local business sponsors.

Some of you may wonder why students in Wyoming, where farming and ranching are a way of life to many, need to learn about agriculture? I would argue that it is even more important because when you live in close proximity to agriculture, it is imperative that you know why and how animals and crops are raised and why it is important.

To help them understand why ag is so important, students at the expo learned that many of the foods they eat and the materials they use are made using ag products. For example, at the wheat booth, the students learned that wheat is used to make flour, but more importantly, it is also an ingredient in licorice, Sweet Tarts, Kit Kats and Sour Patch Kids candy.

At the expo, students were allowed to visit each of the stations for 9 minutes and then move on to the next one. At these stations, they learned about everything from wheat and beef to farm safety and crop and livestock predators. They were also able to get up close and personal with sheep, goats, cattle, chickens, a pig and a horse.

As I listened in on the discussion between the students at the pig station, the FFA students manning the exhibit told the kids about the animals and how to care for them. They also shared about their experiences showing animals, and how it was a way for them to make money for their college education. They also told the students that if they lived in town or had no animals to work with, they could go to the Clark Allen Agriculture Educational Center, which they called the “farm school,” to learn about farm animals and how to show them at county fairs.

Along with their jobs teaching fourth graders about crops and livestock, FFA members were tasked with guiding classes to the many different stations. Adelynn Marcy, Cheyenne Central High Plains president, who was in charge of herding a class through the expo, said she remembers when she participated in the Ag Expo as a fourth grader. I’m sure there are many Laramie County residents who remember attending the Ag Expo as it has been held for more than 30 years.

For the Laramie County Cattlewomen the event is of upmost importance as ag education is an major part of their mission.

I asked a few of the teachers at the Ag Expo to tell me about what the students learned and I got this response from Michael McColl, an fourth grade teacher from Sunrise Elementary, “Mama chickens talk to their eggs; you can use plant fiber to make clothes; methane turns into carbon dioxide; Wyoming has seven main predators; a border collie can be used to herd cattle; a porcupine killed a grizzly bear; Wyoming has approximately 700 wolves; keep your feet together whenever you might be near electricity; there are all sorts of byproducts from cows such as marshmallows, jello, band-aids, etc.; sheep have scales on their wool. In short, it was a very active, fun and learning filled day for my 16 fourth graders!”

I am only guessing, but I think McColl would have given the Laramie County Cattlewomen an A-plus for their work on the Ag Expo.