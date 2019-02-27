Ag faces transportation bottlenecks

The agriculture transportation industry faces problems throughout the country, a representative of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition testified Tuesday before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety.

"All over the country we are faced with bottlenecks, delays and handcuffs in our ability to execute within the supply chain," said Donna Lemm, an executive vice president with the IMC Companies, a container drayage and intermodal trucking firm in Memphis.

"Surging imports have clogged our ports and in turn the trains moving inland have containers stockpiled," Lemm said. "Motor carriers, already short on drivers, sit idle waiting and waiting for availability of containers."

"In sum, our entire international and domestic transportation supply chain fails. Our producers have to store or even destroy their production, and obviously lose the sales they depend upon."