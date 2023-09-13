Ag, farm leaders see different dates for farm bill passage

Rachel Lyons, legislative director for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, predicted the bill would be finished by June.

Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, said during the panel discussion that he believes the bill will be finished by September. But he later told The Hagstrom Report that the comment was a joke and that he believes the bill will be finished before spring planting dates go into effect for major commodities and the current farm bill provision for subsidies for those crops expires. Faber also said he does not expect to see drafts of the farm bill until November and then only if the leadership of the chambers sets aside time for the bill to be considered on the floor.

During the discussion, Cryan and Faber noted that they agree on a number of farm bill issues, most prominently that the nutrition title and the farm titles should continue to be in a single bill.

Both Cryan and Faber said they would favor an increase in the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, which allows the agriculture secretary to provide funding opportunities to conduct and evaluate projects providing incentives to income-eligible consumers to increase the purchase of fruits and vegetables and prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables.

But they also noted that they differed, with Cryan defending Title I commodity subsidies and the crop insurance program and Faber saying money from those programs could be used for conservation and nutrition programs that benefit a wider variety of people.

Cryan said Farm Bureau is not making new proposals but is looking for additional money for the bill. “Farmers take it in the neck all the time,” and Title I and the crop insurance program “get farmers through the bad years,” Cryan said.

Lyons said the farm bill should address the problems of workers and noted that the UFCW is “a farm to table” union because it represents workers in a variety of settings, including meat plants and grocery stores.

Five hundred members of the UFCW died during the pandemic, Lyons said. “Laws that govern food safety don’t mention the workers. If people are working so fast they are missing things, it is not going to be safe.”

“The fragility of the supply chain is related to the health of the workers,” she added. She acknowledged that getting labor provisions in the farm bill is “a big lift.” She noted that maintaining the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is important to the union because beneficiaries shop in grocery stores whose workers the union represents.