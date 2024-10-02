Ag, food industry cautious on strike advice

As dockworkers along the East and Gulf coast ports began a strike at midnight Monday, agriculture and food industry groups said they hoped there would be a quick end to the strike but they did not follow the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which sent President Biden a letter urging him to ask a court to invoke a provision in the Taft Hartley Act that could trigger a back-to-work order and an 80-day cooling-off period if a strike is deemed to affect national security.

The International Longshoremen’s Association is in a contract dispute with the United States Maritime Alliance over wages, the implementation of automation and benefits. The White House has said the union and the ports should settle their issues through collective bargaining.

“We continue to not take sides in the negotiations,” said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “We hope the ILA and the USMX can achieve an agreement that benefits both parties. As with most negotiations, some compromise will likely be required. While we are not taking sides between the dockworkers and the port operators, we clearly are on the side of the American farmer, and what is in the best interest of the American farmer is to have a supply chain that facilitates their ability to meet the needs of our international customers, rather being an impediment to it. Unfortunately, the current strike on the East and Gulf coasts is one more obstacle to farmers being profitable.”

“We urge both sides of the dockworker disagreement to work on a solution that will return vital ports to normal operations,” American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said in a news release. “We also urge Congress to recognize the importance of America’s food independence and pass a new, five-year farm bill to ensure a stable food supply for America’s families.”

Dairy groups urged the White House to act but did not say how.

“The administration must act now to bring both sides back to the table. The stakes are too high,” said National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud, who served as chief agricultural negotiator in the Trump administration. “This strike puts the livelihoods of American dairy farmers and the strength of our supply chain at risk. The administration needs to step in and end the strike before further damage is done.”

Doud added that the strike directly jeopardizes $32 million in dairy exports per week, with additional indirect consequences looming as exporters are forced to reroute shipments and face rising transportation costs.

“Global customers depend on the reliability of U.S. dairy products,” said U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Krysta Harden. “Delays caused by this strike not only risk damaging those relationships but also severely impact perishable dairy products that require timely delivery. The negotiating parties need to come together to find a resolution and ensure port operations resume as soon as possible.”

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes said, “We urge the Biden administration to take quick and decisive action to resolve this strike to avoid further negative impacts to the American economy. For IDFA members, the greatest impact of an East and Gulf coast port strike will be on imports. The industry relies on eastern ports for imports of dairy, ingredients, packaging, and equipment. Last year, the United States imported over $3.04 billion in dairy through impacted East and Gulf coast ports, including $263 million in October alone. Meanwhile, over $1.27 billion in dairy products were exported through impacted Eastern ports, including $94 million in dairy that flowed through those ports in October 2023.

“IDFA members have been re-routing or front-loading shipments since early September due to concerns that a strike might occur, and truck rates have begun to increase as companies stock inventory for the holiday season. IDFA estimates that for every day that workers strike, it will take upwards of six days to clear any backlog; therefore, a week-long strike will take over one month to clear.”

FMI – The Food Industry Association President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said FMI “must be focused on helping the communities and people devastated by Hurricane Helene. The strike on the East and Gulf coasts by the International Longshoremen’s Association threatens to make the situation even more dire. This action has already begun to jeopardize food supply chain operations, and the strike has the potential to disrupt the long-term stability of markets and commodities, namely pharmaceuticals, seafood, produce, meat, cheese, ingredients and packaging. An extended strike will likely cause dramatic increases in the cost and availability of goods, intensifying this inflationary environment. And, unfortunately, this situation cannot be addressed by a switch to alternative ports due to the freight costs and time associated with transporting products back to the East Coast.”

Sarasin added, “We urge the negotiating parties to come to a swift resolution as we all focus on assisting these devastated communities.”

In a series of emails to his members, Steenhoek provided details about soybean exports. “Last year, 54 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans were exported by bulk. 5.8 million metric tons were exported via containers,” Steenhoek wrote. “Of that 5.8 million, approximately half of that was exported via the East and Gulf coasts. The other half was primarily exported via Los Angeles/Long Beach and other West Coast ports. Therefore, we’re looking at approximately 5-6% of total soybean exports that will be impacted by a strike on the East and Gulf coasts.”

Steenhoek said the vast majority of soybean exports occur via bulk, but that containerized exports are significant to the profitability of the U.S. soybean industry because they allow the industry to access particular international customers with particular demands such as smaller shipment sizes, traceability and identity preservation.

“In addition to soybean exports, we are clearly concerned with the detrimental impact on meat exports,” Steenhoek said. “So many of the soybeans grown in the U.S. are ultimately fed to livestock for both the domestic and export markets. You cannot harm meat and poultry exports without harming soybean farmers.”

Using Agriculture Department data, Steenhoek also pointed out the role of individual ports on containerized soybean exports in 2023: