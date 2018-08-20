Ag, forestry groups to testify at Section 301 hearings

Agriculture and forestry groups will be among the hundreds of companies and organizations that will testify this week and the following Monday at the public hearings the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will hold on the tariffs President Donald Trump proposes on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The tariffs are proposed as retaliation for what the administration considers China's unfair trade practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property and innovation. The administration's findings are based on USTR's investigation of China under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

The hearings will be conducted in the Main Hearing Room of the U.S. International Trade Commission at 500 E Street N.W. in Washington, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day. No cameras, video or audio recording devices will be allowed in the hearing room.

The lengthy witness list and USTR's findings on China may be found online at https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/301Investigations/Section%20301%20Tariffs%20Hearing%20Panel%20Schedule.pdf and https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/Section%20301%20FINAL.PDF.