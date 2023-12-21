Ag groups, Marshall urge Biden administration to reopen Texas rail crossings

The National Grain and Feed Association and 45 other members of the Agricultural Transportation Working Group today, Dec. 21 requested the immediate opening of the international rail crossings at El Paso and Eagle Pass in Texas.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Monday it would temporarily close the crossings “after observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains.”

In a letter sent today to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the ag leaders wrote, “The closure of the rail crossings is rippling back into the U.S. supply chain and having negative impacts on the U.S. economy. While we are sympathetic to the humanitarian needs on the U.S./Mexico border, the interconnectedness of the North American supply chain means the closure of rail crossings causes backups on the rail system as far north as the U.S./Canada border and hurts our economy.”

Nearly two-thirds of all U.S. agricultural exports to Mexico move via rail, the groups noted in the letter. Mexico was the United States’ second largest export market in 2022 with $28.5 billion in sales. Each day the crossings are closed, nearly 1 million bushels of grain exports are potentially lost along with export potential for many other agricultural products, the groups said.

Blocking U.S. ag exports to Mexico creates a real threat of food inflation and increased food insecurity in that country, the groups noted. Mexico’s livestock and poultry industry is already running low on feed, and Mexican livestock and poultry producers may need to depopulate animals for humanitarian reasons if these shipments continue to be blocked, they said.

“It is hard to understand how CBP would allow this to happen to the food chain of our neighbor and one of our closest trading partners,” the letter concluded. “We understand there is a migrant crisis, but a supply chain and potential food security crisis in Mexico can be avoided by reopening the international crossings. We urge you to take immediate action.”