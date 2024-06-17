Ag groups plan events at Republican, Democratic conventions

Agriculture organizations are planning a farm day when the Republican convention meets in Milwaukee in July and a reception at which there will be a “conversation with leaders of American agriculture” during the Democratic convention in Chicago in August.

According to the brochure being circulated about the July 17 event during the Republican convention, “The Great American Farm Fair marks a 40-year tradition of RNC events honoring the farmers, ranchers, processors, suppliers, distributors and lenders who produce and deliver the most abundant, affordable and safest supply of food, fuel and fiber to billions of consumers around the world.”

The brochure continues, “For the first time, the 2024 event will be held on a working farm, just 25 miles from downtown Milwaukee. The change in venue lends to an elevated experience for guests and greater branding opportunities for sponsors. Enhancements include exhibits and food stations showcasing the diversity and innovation of American Agriculture; live entertainment and games; and a town-hall lunch program featuring industry leaders and ag officials from across the country.”

A person involved in the Republican event said there will be shuttles to take participants from downtown Milwaukee to the farm, which is about 20 minutes outside of town.

According to the brochure about the Aug. 20 event during the Democratic convention, it will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Union League Club.

“Members of U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, appropriate congressional staff and officials from executive branch agencies” have been invited, according to the brochure.

The organizers are seeking sponsorships. Information about contacts is on each of the brochures.

A spokesperson for the National Farmers Union, whose members lean Democratic, noted that NFU is a sponsor of both events.