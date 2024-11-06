Ag groups react to elections

Several agriculture-related groups today congratulated President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance and made comments about their priorities for the next administration.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall congratulated Trump and all the senators and House members elected.

“Now that the American people have spoken, it’s time to put politics aside and begin the work of ensuring families nationwide can prosper,” Duvall said. “Among the most pressing issues in rural America is the need for a new, modernized farm bill. The two-year delay is unacceptable. The new administration must also address the impending tax hikes, which would crush many of America’s farmers and ranchers when stacked on top of inflation, high supply costs and market instability. Another big issue on farmers’ minds is the labor shortage and skyrocketing costs.

“There is no shortage of critical issues requiring immediate attention, and Farm Bureau stands ready to work with our elected leaders to tackle them. Clearing hurdles for America’s farmers and ranchers will contribute to the strength and continued growth of the entire nation.”

International Fresh Produce Association CEO Cathy Burns said, “As we move into the next chapter of U.S. leadership, IFPA stands ready to work collaboratively with the incoming president and the new administration. We are unwavering in our mission — to build our members’ prosperity by increasing access to and consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, and floral products, a critical step in building a healthier, more resilient future for all Americans.

“Priorities for IFPA members remain clear. Congress must take swift action to pass a new, inclusive farm bill that addresses the evolving needs of U.S. agriculture. For the fresh produce industry, this legislation is a cornerstone, supplying critical resources to growers and producers and ensuring the stability of our nation’s food supply. The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance, which IFPA co-chairs alongside over 200 organizations, is making the case for a robust package of policy and program proposals to Congress, aimed at strengthening specialty crop agriculture and broadening the reach of U.S. agricultural policy.

“Currently, more than 80% of the farm bill’s funding supports nutrition programs, yet only one in 10 Americans meet recommended dietary guidelines for fruits and vegetables. This is a crucial moment to reshape our nation’s food supply by expanding access to fresh produce to improve health outcomes for all.

“IFPA will remain a driving force in advancing our national nutrition strategy and supporting initiatives to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases. Our commitment to ‘Fight for Fresh’ is unwavering, as we harness the strength of our global produce and floral community to make fruits and vegetables both accessible and appealing to American consumers, while advancing supply chain improvements to make this vision a reality.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor congratulated Trump and Vance, adding, “President Trump has championed consumer access to American-made, lower-cost ethanol options at the pump and has expanded markets for U.S. ethanol. We look forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration to deliver on American energy dominance, consumer savings, and booming rural economies — starting with year-round access to E15. During his first term, President Trump delivered on E15 to bring lower-cost fuel to American consumers, and we support him enacting a permanent solution that will deliver continued savings at the pump for all Americans, all months, across all 50 states.

“We stand ready to partner with President Trump and his administration to unlock markets for American biofuels abroad, allow private investments in the rural economy to soar, and harness American-led innovations in aviation and clean energy production.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper congratulated Trump and added, “We share his vision for putting American energy first, stimulating growth in domestic production, lowering fuel costs for consumers, and restoring balance and fairness in the global trade of energy commodities. We look forward to working with his administration in the years ahead to strengthen and expand the market for renewable fuels like ethanol. President-Elect Trump understands that ethanol lowers fuel costs for hard-working families, reduces dependence on foreign energy sources, helps farmers and boosts the rural economy, and protects the environment. We are committed to collaborating with the Trump administration on the many opportunities that lie ahead for renewable fuels.”

Cooper also noted that during his first term as president, Trump voiced support for ethanol and specifically pushed for nationwide year-round availability of E15, the lower-cost fuel blend containing 15% ethanol.

Cooper highlighted Trump’s visit to an RFA member plant, Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, where the president said, “More American ethanol production also means less dependence on foreign suppliers.”

Cooper concluded, “By fully embracing E15, we will reduce dependence on foreign oil by up to 250 million additional barrels every single year. Quite simply, it means more energy. And what can be wrong with that?”

Association of Equipment Manufacturers President Megan Tanel congratulated Trump and Vance, adding: “AEM’s focus continues to be on policy — not politics. We look forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration and leaders on both sides of the aisle to advance pro-manufacturing tax policies, strengthen rural America, ease regulatory burdens, negotiate new trade agreements, and solve the immigration crisis. Together, we can advance a policy agenda that helps equipment manufacturers create jobs, invest in their communities, and build equipment that makes life better for everyone.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane congratulated Trump and said, “NCBA is excited to work with the president-elect to undo the harm which cattle producers have endured under four years of ‘Bidenomics’ and restore the free-market principles which have made U.S. cattle and beef the finest and safest in the world. Despite cattle prices soaring to record highs over the previous years, producers have been squeezed by exceptionally high input costs, record inflation, and the Biden administration’s so-called competition agenda. This is the perfect opportunity to execute a hard reset on all of these failed policies.

“National Corn Growers Association President Kenneth Hartman Jr. congratulated Trump and said, “We look forward to working with the new administration and members of Congress to advance policy that is important to corn farmers. We especially appreciate President Trump’s recognition that homegrown fuels, like ethanol, are important for our nation’s energy security and rural economies. We are also eager to work with his administration and Congress to enact improved farm policies and programs, expand market opportunities and build on the tax policies enacted during President Trump’s first term that are beneficial to corn farmers as they face a challenging financial outlook with low prices and high costs.”

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association CEO Jim Matheson congratulated Trump and said, “We look forward to working with him and Congress on a pro-energy agenda that protects affordability and reliability. America is at an energy crossroads, and the reliability of the electric grid hangs in the balance. Critical generation resources are being retired faster than they can be reliably replaced. At the same time, electricity demand is skyrocketing as power-hungry data centers and new manufacturing facilities come online. Smart energy policies that keep the lights on are more important than ever.”