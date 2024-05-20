Ag groups react to House GOP farm bill
|Agriculture groups released a variety of reactions to the farm bill text released Friday by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said his group appreciates the committee’s work “in drafting a new, modernized farm bill.”
“We look forward to taking a deep dive into the House farm bill draft in advance of next week’s markup. We hope to see the Senate Agriculture Committee’s version soon so we can move forward with getting the farm bill passed.” Duvall said.
|National Farmers Union President Rob Larew also thanked Thompson, and said, “NFU appreciates the draft’s commodity program improvements and enhancements to crop insurance, which will provide better risk management tools to more farmers and cover more acres.”
“We urge the committee to avoid nutrition program provisions that would harm the most vulnerable among us and to build upon popular climate-focused conservation tools that help farmers mitigate the impacts of climate change. These changes would broaden the coalition we know is needed to pass a final bill.
“We also support strengthening provisions to foster a fairer, more competitive ag marketplace,” Larew said.
|The National Pork Producers Council said it had secured “100%” of the group’s priorities in the House bill, including:
▪ a provision to address “problems caused by California’s Proposition 12, which bans the sale in that state of pork from hogs born to sows raised anywhere in housing that does not meet California’s arbitrary standards,
▪ “doubling funds for trade promotion programs,
▪ “$233 million for each fiscal year through fiscal 2009 for resources to protect the nation’s food supply from foreign animal diseases,
▪ “codifying USDA’s National Detector Dog Training Center, which trains canines used at U.S. ports of entry to detect agricultural contraband,
▪ “and reauthorizing and increasing funding for the federal Feral Swine Eradication Program.”
The Organization for Competitive Markets and Competitive Markets Action said, “Chairman Thompson’s farm bill is exactly what we expected and is a direct reflection of the continued corruption in the swamp that has put countless American family farmers out of business decade after decade.”
“The measure panders to industrial agriculture monopolies like the Chinese-owned Smithfield, the National Pork Producers Council, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and would nullify countless state laws across the country that protect the last few remaining independent pork producers in our nation with its slimmed down version of the EATS Act,” the groups said.
OCM and CMA added, “This corrupt farm bill also fails to address the long-standing unethical practices that we’ve seen in the USDA’s scandal-ridden Commodity Checkoff Programs that the OFF Act would help prevent, and we will be lobbying with every resource we have to defeat it.”
“We call on Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to let this bill die in committee and on our champions on the House Freedom Caucus to do everything in their power to defeat it should it brought to a vote before the full U.S. House of Representatives. Our producers would be better off with no new farm bill than the swamp thing that was released today,” the groups said.
|Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said, “The leadership of the Agriculture Committee has sounded that it wants a bipartisan bill, but it then advances China’s EATS Act that has from day one been a partisan bill with just a very narrow slice of Republicans actively backing it. The only thing bipartisan about that bill is the opposition to it.”
“The EATS Act is an attempt to subvert state elections just months after a conservative U.S. Supreme Court upheld Prop 12 and similar laws as a proper and constitutional exercise of state authority,” Pacelle added.
“Not a single farmer in Iowa, Kansas, or any other state will need to invest in new housing systems because the pork industry already has capacity to accommodate demand for pork from gestation-crate-free housing systems in California and Massachusetts,” Pacelle said.
“The argument that Iowa pork producers have to change their ways because of Prop 12 has been 100% phony from the start.”
|National Sorghum Producers said the House GOP bill “makes real strides to bolster the farm safety net, providing a much-needed backdrop of support for America’s farm and ranch families.”
The group added that Thompson “has been steadfast in his commitment to put ‘more farm in the farm bill.'”
“The legislation makes key investments in America’s farm and ranch families by:
▪ “bolstering Title I commodity programs,
▪ “expanding access to conservation funding and programs,
▪ “doubling funding for the Market Access Program and Foreign Market Development,
▪ “putting the U.S. food back into U.S. food aid,
▪ “enhancing producers access to ample credit,
▪ “increasing affordability and access to crop insurance,
▪ “bolstering the private delivery system of crop insurance,
▪ “furthering agricultural research activities,
▪ “strengthening livestock disease preparedness and mitigation efforts,
▪ “improving rural broadband connectivity,
▪ “protecting interstate commerce in agriculture by blocking California’s Prop 12,
▪ “and much, much more.”
The National Cotton Council applauded Thompson “for producing a farm bill that significantly increases the support levels for cotton producers, who have been weighed down by the recent rise in on-farm production costs.”
“This legislation also gives growers more affordable options for their risk management strategies, makes important improvements in the marketing loan program, and restores critical support for our domestic textile manufacturers. The NCC urges this legislation to move forward in a bi-partisan manner with our industry committed to working with the leadership of the House and Senate to ensure final passage in 2024.”
U.S. Wheat Associates, the North American Millers’ Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, Midwest Dry Bean Coalition, USA Rice, and the Maritime Trades Department of the AFL-CIO applauded the bill’s proposed changes to international food aid programs, including a 50% floor for U.S. commodities and ocean shipping in Food for Peace and “simplification” of the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust release mechanism “so that the program can respond efficiently and effectively to hunger crises, as intended.”
|The Environmental Defense Fund said it “strongly opposes” the House GOP bill because it “removes the climate guardrails from the Inflation Reduction Act’s conservation programs” and “diverts critical funding away from popular programs that are heavily oversubscribed and underfunded.”
Andrew Lentz, EDF’s director of federal affairs for agriculture policy, said, “Stripping these resources away will undermine farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to adapt and thrive in the face of increasingly challenging growing conditions.”
“We must prioritize climate resilience in our agriculture policies to ensure long-term sustainability and food security. If the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate-smart investments are added to the farm bill’s permanent baseline for conservation, they must maintain the critical climate guardrails currently in place,” Lentz said.
|Lori Faeth, senior director of government relations at the Land Trust Alliance, said the group “commends” Thompson for releasing farm bill text “that reflects many of the Land Trust Alliance’s highest priorities, including a historic investment in the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program through increased annual funding as well as provisions that would allow more landowners to participate in ACEP by increasing the federal share to 65% for most transactions and reducing barriers for historically underserved landowners.”
“The text also recognizes land trusts’ expertise by granting certified land trusts a streamlined path to administer easements and minimize administrative burdens on the secretary,” Faeth said.
The HEAL (Health, Environment, Agriculture, Labor) Food Alliance said it “opposes the committee’s short-sighted recommendations for the bill.”
The alliance said the bill decreases protections for farmworkers by limiting state and local authorities’ ability to regulate pesticides and cutting future spending under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“Although the bill improves SNAP eligibility for certain demographics such as college students, it will restrict the USDA’s ability to set SNAP benefits, eroding nutrition programs’ long-term ability to provide access to vulnerable families and communities across the country,” the alliance said.
The alliance also said the bill removes climate-related safeguards for the IRA funding in conservation programs and “includes a dangerous exemption to the 1071 Rule of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act that would allow farm credit system lenders to stop reporting loan data to the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau.”
The American Frozen Food Institute praised the bill for giving “equal consideration to all forms of produce in programs funded through the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program,” and that it “specifically includes requiring all forms of fruits and vegetables, including frozen produce, in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Produce Prescription Program.”
|National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Ted McKinney said “NASDA applauds Chairman Thompson for beginning the process of creating the next farm bill.”
“With the release of the legislative text, NASDA remains committed to advocating for a bipartisan farm bill that will secure a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most,” McKinney said.
|CropLife America President and CEO Alexandra Dunn said the group “appreciates” Thompson releasing the text and looks forward “to seeing continued progress on passing a strong bipartisan bill in 2024.”
