Ag groups react to House GOP farm bill

The National Pork Producers Council said it had secured “100%” of the group’s priorities in the House bill, including:

▪ a provision to address “problems caused by California’s Proposition 12, which bans the sale in that state of pork from hogs born to sows raised anywhere in housing that does not meet California’s arbitrary standards,

▪ “doubling funds for trade promotion programs,

▪ “$233 million for each fiscal year through fiscal 2009 for resources to protect the nation’s food supply from foreign animal diseases,

▪ “codifying USDA’s National Detector Dog Training Center, which trains canines used at U.S. ports of entry to detect agricultural contraband,

▪ “and reauthorizing and increasing funding for the federal Feral Swine Eradication Program.”



The Organization for Competitive Markets and Competitive Markets Action said, “Chairman Thompson’s farm bill is exactly what we expected and is a direct reflection of the continued corruption in the swamp that has put countless American family farmers out of business decade after decade.”

“The measure panders to industrial agriculture monopolies like the Chinese-owned Smithfield, the National Pork Producers Council, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and would nullify countless state laws across the country that protect the last few remaining independent pork producers in our nation with its slimmed down version of the EATS Act,” the groups said.

OCM and CMA added, “This corrupt farm bill also fails to address the long-standing unethical practices that we’ve seen in the USDA’s scandal-ridden Commodity Checkoff Programs that the OFF Act would help prevent, and we will be lobbying with every resource we have to defeat it.”

“We call on Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to let this bill die in committee and on our champions on the House Freedom Caucus to do everything in their power to defeat it should it brought to a vote before the full U.S. House of Representatives. Our producers would be better off with no new farm bill than the swamp thing that was released today,” the groups said.