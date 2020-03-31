Ag groups urge increase in truck weights for delivery efficiency

“Establishing a minimum truck weight limit of 88,000 pounds would ensure that a minimum harmonized weight exists across the country and help protect against essential shipments adhering to this common increase from being impeded at state borders,” the letter notes.

File photo

The National Grain and Feed Association and more than 60 national agricultural groups on Monday urged each state to increase truck weight limits on highways within their jurisdiction to a “minimum harmonized weight” of 88,000 pounds.

“Increased truck weights improve the food and agriculture industry’s efficiency and capacity to deliver essential food, feed and key ingredients which sustain our food supply chain,” the groups said in a March 30 letter to all state governors, lieutenant governors, transportation directors and agriculture commissioners. “This will become more critical if the availability of truck drivers is impacted adversely by COVID-19.”

The federal Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law last week expressly clarifies the Transportation Department authority to allow states to increase truck weight limits on U.S. highways and federal interstate highways within their jurisdictions during the COVID-19 emergency.

“Establishing a minimum truck weight limit of 88,000 pounds would ensure that a minimum harmonized weight exists across the country and help protect against essential shipments adhering to this common increase from being impeded at state borders,” the letter notes.