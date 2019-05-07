Ag groups urge USMCA approval, but prospects aren’t good

A coalition of agriculture groups and agribusinesses urging Congress to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement on trade reached 68 on Tuesday, but prospects for quick approval appeared to dim.

“This new agreement includes important improvements that will enable food and agriculture to trade more fairly, and to expand exports of American agricultural products to our North American partners,” the groups said in a letter which was released by the International Dairy Foods Association.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, took a group of senators to the White House last week to tell President Donald Trump that the Senate would not approve USMCA without the removal of tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel.

But Grassley told reporters that Trump said “Haven’t you heard? I like tariffs.”

When asked by The Hagstrom Report on Tuesday if Trump had offered any information on what it would take to convince him to remove the tariffs or when he might remove them, Grassley said, “None whatever.”

DTN/The Progressive Farmer noted that the window for approval in the United States this summer is passing quickly.