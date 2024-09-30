Ag groups write Biden about transportation 

A large coalition of agriculture groups sent President Biden a letter today urging his administration to act on several issues that they say endanger the agricultural supply chain.

The most immediate is the East Coast and Gulf port strike expected to begin Tuesday, but the groups cited other issues too.

The groups said, “Approximately 40% of U.S. containerized agricultural exports move through East and Gulf Coast ports. The negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance are stalled and we request for you to bring the parties to the table, mediate a negotiation, and be prepared to step in should a strike or lockout occur to ensure port operations continue.”

“If the parties are unable to reach a resolution before the current labor agreement expires on Sept. 30, the impact on the supply chain will quickly reverberate throughout the agricultural economy, shutting down operations and potentially lowering farmgate prices. It is critical that the administration work with both parties to resume negotiations and avoid work stoppages at the ports.

“As ports prepare for a potential work stoppage, an emergency hours of service waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for truck drivers at East and Gulf Coast ports would be helpful,” the letter said.

The groups also said, “Compounding the agricultural shipping hurdles are significant rail challenges and Mexican imposed embargoes on U.S. agricultural shipments to Mexico, which dramatically slows two U.S. railroads from interchanging U.S. agricultural products with their Mexican rail partner. Immediate support from the U.S. government is urgently needed to restore full trade access with Mexico for U.S. agriculture.”

Finally the groups said, “Further compounding the shipping crisis are weather-related issues such as low water levels in the inland waterways forcing barges to carry lighter loads, and expected hurricanes that can potentially result in port closures in the southeast.”

“To allow for more efficient navigation when there are low water levels we request the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers use its dredging capabilities to maintain 12-foot-deep channels on the lower Mississippi River.”