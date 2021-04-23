Ag Hall of Famer Jack Annan, Mr. NJC passes away

John “Jack” L. Annan, 87, affectionately known as “Mr. NJC” passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Windsor, Colo., surrounded by his loving family. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 30, at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 1, at Jackson & Edwards Arena at Bank of Colorado Event Center with Rev. Michelle D. Witherspoon officiating. Jack will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 3 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley.

Jack was born May 17, 1933 in La Salle and was the son of the late John and Zua (Cagley) Annan. He was raised on an irrigated farm near La Salle, Colo., and showed Duroc hogs at fairs for nine years as a 4-H member. He attended La Salle School through the ninth grade. He graduated from College High School in Greeley, in 1951. He was a delegate to Colorado Boys State in 1950 and served as student body president his senior year. He played baseball and was named to the all-conference basketball team his senior year.

Annan and the statue dedicated to his legacy on the NJC campus in Sterling.



Jack married his wife, Florence (Hoff) Annan on Sept. 19, 1954 in LaSalle. They were married for 66 years.

He graduated from Colorado A & M College in 1955 with a degree in agriculture education. During college, he was a member of Alpha Tau Alpha, Lancers, Alpha Zeta and Farmhouse Fraternity. During the 1965-66 year, he received a teaching assistantship at Colorado State University and earned a master’s degree in education in 1966.

Upon graduating from Colorado A & M, he received an ROTC commission in the United States Army where he served six months on active duty at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Aberdeen, Md. He completed his tour of duty in the reserves.

He organized the New Raymer Vocational Agriculture Department and FFA Chapter in 1957 where he taught until 1962. He held the same position at Grover High School until 1965. During those years, he served as a supervising teacher for several student teachers.

During the summers of 1969 and 1970, he taught a Farm and Home planning class for Colorado Vocational Agriculture teachers under the supervision of Colorado State University.

Jack Annan at his office on the campus of NJC.



In 1966, Jack went to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., as an instructor in the Agriculture Department and was instrumental in organizing the Aggies Club in 1968. In 1970, he assumed the position of vocational counselor in the admissions office. He recruited students from throughout Colorado and the surrounding states until he retired in 1993 and continued part time until 2002. In 1996, he became the part time executive director of the NJC Alumni Association until 2021.

He was instrumental in organizing the Colorado Young Farmers Educational Association and served as advisor to the Northeastern Junior College Young Farmer Chapter.

During the summers from 1971 to 1981, he organized and conducted a weeklong Leadership Training Conference for the Colorado Vocation Student Organization state officers on the Northeastern Junior College campus. He was instrumental in the organization of the Colorado Young Farmers Educational Association in 1970 and served as executive secretary until 2015.

Annan presents awards and scholarships to exhibitors recognized at the Colorado State Fair for many years.



He was a member of the Sterling Lions Club, a life member of the Sterling Elks Lodge, a member of the Sterling Masonic Lodge and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Sterling First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder.

Over the years, Jack received the following recognitions: Outstanding Lion of the Year, Logan County Citizen of the Year, Merit Award for Outstanding Service to Vocational Education, Lt. Monte Samber Pioneer Teaching Award, NJC Alumni President’s Award, Colorado Vocational Association Hall of Fame, Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame, NJC Agriculture Hall of Fame, Logan County Fair Parade and Rodeo Marshall with his wife Florence, Alumni of the Plains by Northeastern Colorado Progressive 15, Colorado State University Agriculture and Resource Economics Hall of Fame, Honorary Member of all the Career and Technical Student Organizations, Honorary State and American FFA Degree and Farm House Fraternity Master Builder of Men Award.

Annan was inducted into the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2016.



In 2004, a life-size bronze statue of Jack was dedicated on the Northeastern Junior College campus recognizing him as “Mr. NJC.” Since 2000, he has worked with a committee to organize the NJC Alumni Heritage Center.

He and his wife, Florence, were inseparable and enjoyed traveling and visited every state in the United States. They also traveled to England, Scotland, Wales, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Canada and Mexico.

Jack was a dedicated sports fan. He attended nearly all Northeastern Junior College volleyball, basketball games and other athletic events. He and Florence had Denver Bronco season tickets since 1977. He enjoyed working in the yard, mowing and taking care of the flowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nadine Monroe.

Jack is survived by his wife Florence, son Bill Annan of Brush, Colo., daughter Sherry Talbott and her husband Rodd of Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren Travis (Shelly) Annameier, Ryan (Hailey) Annan, Robb (Kirsten) Talbott and Megan (Christian) Bos; step-grandchildren Callie Marin and her fiancé Kyle Brekel, Dave Marin and Ryan (Cindy) Clark; six great-grandchildren Henry Bos, Andrew Bos, Charlie Bos, Oliver Talbott, Lucy Talbott and Jackson Annan and step great-grandson Brayden Clark.

Annan was a longtime instructor and fixture on campus, so much so that he was widely known as "Mr. NJC."



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Florence Annan Leadership Scholarship Fund at Northeastern Junior College, c/o NJC Foundation, 100 College Avenue, Sterling, CO 80751.