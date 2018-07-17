Ag Innovation Event Center to host celebration at the Yuma County Fair

The Ag Innovation Event Center Executive Board would like to invite everyone to the upcoming Yuma County Fair and festivities in Yuma, Colo. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, they will be hosting an Ag Innovation Event Center Summer Celebration & Party Under the Big Tent. They will have a live band starting right after the PRCA Rodeo around 3 p.m. on the north side of the rodeo grounds of the Yuma County Fair. Between sets of the live band, we will have a fundraising auction for the Ag Innovation Event Center. The live band and live fundraising auction will go from around 3-5:30 p.m.

They will have a variety of fundraising auction items including vacation packages, sports memorabilia, celebrity memorabilia, hunting packages, Colorado State University football ticket packages and a host of other live auction items. Those interested in donating to the auction can contact Dave Vondy, Ag Innovation Event Center consultant, or any of the Ag Innovation executive members: David Blach, Gary Hoffner, Kenny Rogers, Michelle Smith, Nicole Frank or Curt Fix. They greatly appreciate all of the support received so far.

"This will be a great event and we are looking forward to seeing everyone," said David Blach, president of the Ag Innovation Event Center. "The last year has been very successful and we have been able to hire a grant writer in Tammy Fehringer to coordinate our grant writing processes. Additionally, we have hired Dave Vondy of All-American Consulting to serve as our business, public relations and fundraising consultant. They are excited to see the momentum continue to rise for the Ag Innovation Event Center," Blach said.

"Over the last couple of years we have formed the executive committee and supporting committees to analysis and prioritize needs to take the project to the next level," said Kenny Rogers, vice chair. "We have a passion for agriculture and we want to see that passed on to the next generations."

If you, your business or family would like to donate to the auction, please contact any of the members associated with the Ag Innovation Event Center and they can coordinate some options. "We have a big feasibility study coming up that we will need to pay for to get this project to the next level," Blach said. "There are many pieces and steps to go through. The Ag Innovation Event Center is a culminating dream of many individuals and we are working with the communities and stakeholders to negotiate and work through each of the next steps to move this project forward. It is a very worthwhile project for the tri-state region and we want to build a multi-purpose facility that has something for everybody."