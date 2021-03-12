Ag leaders are ag readers as part of Ag Day

To celebrate National Ag Day, the Colorado Foundation for Agriculture is hosting virtual reading sessions of this year’s Colorado Literacy Project book, Still Good: The Faces of Family Agriculture. Each session features a guest reader who will read the book to participants, talk about his or her agriculture operation, and will answer questions.

Guest readers include Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg; Dr. Lora Bledsoe, a large animal veterinarian and rancher from Hugo; Dr. Samantha Cunningham, a Colorado State Universty animal science professor and rancher; Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Sterling-area rancher; Marc and Jill Arnusch, wheat farmers from Keenesburg who are featured in the book; Colorado Cattlemen’s Association president and Western Slope rancher Janie VanWinkle; and author and The Fence Post Magazine assistant editor Rachel Gabel.

Anyone may attend the virtual sessions that are open to classrooms and individuals, but registration is required. For a schedule and to register, visit growingyourfuture.com.

In Still Good, a young boy finds his grandpa’s photo album that includes 1950s-era photos of a produce stand, a sheep ranch, the Denver Union Stock Yards, a farm with a milking Shorthorn cow, an aerial sprayer and a tractor. He spends time listening to stories and then adds his own stories with modern-day photos and stories from various farms and ranches across Colorado including Knapp’s Farm Stand, Rocky Ford; Theos Swallow Fork Ranch, Meeker; Livestock Exchange, Inc., Brush; Chapin Family Dairies, Weldona; and Marc Arnusch Farms, Keenesburg. Comparing and contrasting the two eras, the story’s main character notes changes but sees that agriculture is, in fact, still good.

Still Good was written specifically for this project by Gabel and beautifully illustrated by The Fence Post Magazine engagement editor Liz Banman Munsterteiger.

Funding for this program has been provided by the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation on behalf of The Fence Post magazine, the Colorado Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, Bank of Colorado, Colorado CattleWomen’s, Inc., and various individual donors.