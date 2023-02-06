Ag leaders campaign for foreign market access

Citing an Agriculture Department report showing declining farm exports and rising imports, a group of farmers and agribusiness executives under the banner of Farmers for Free Trade met this week with about 50 senators and House members to tell them the U.S. government needs to get more market access for U.S. agricultural products in foreign countries.

Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade told reporters at a briefing Thursday that it has been more than 10 years since the United States has signed a new free trade agreement.

“Farmers are frustrated,” Kuehl said. ”Competitors are opening new markets.”

But he said that with the confirmations of Doug McKalip as the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Alexis Taylor as agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, and the arrival of new members of Congress, “We feel there is a new window that is open.”

Kuehl said 22 members of Farmers for Free Trade, some based in Washington and others who flew in from around the country, met about 50 senators and representatives, most of whom serve on the House and Senate Agriculture committees and the committees that oversee trade, House Ways and Means and Senate Finance. Kuehl said a delegation will meet with Taylor at USDA today, Feb. 3.

With both parties vying for the votes of working class Americans, many of whom believe free trade has damaged American manufacturing, neither President Biden nor President Trump has favored new trade agreements. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade did revise the North American Free Trade Agreement during the Trump administration, but it did not provide more market access.

But Doug Chapin, a Michigan dairy farmer, told the reporters that even members from districts that have lost manufacturing jobs indicated an openness to discussing the need for more market access for U.S. agricultural products.

Bob Hemesath, an Iowa corn farmer, said opening new markets is important because “everyone is feeling the effects of higher inflation.”