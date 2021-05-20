Senators Marshall and Cramer Introduce 30 x 30 Termination Act

(Washington, D.C., May 18, 2021) – Today, U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. and Kevin Cramer (ND) introduced the 30 x 30 Termination Act, which blocks the Biden Administration’s 30 x 30 directive to conserve at least 30% of our private lands and waters by 2030. The legislation prevents a number of invasive actions on public and private land in the name of conservation and ensures 30 x 30 is stopped dead in its tracks.

“Land ownership is a core right protected by the Constitution and we cannot allow radical environmentalists who are in the driver’s seat on 30 x 30 dictate what happens on our land. This initiative is further proof of the clear disconnect between the left and those who feed, fuel, and clothe the world,” said Senator Marshall. “Farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists, and no one knows what’s best for the land better than those who work on it day in and day out. The best thing the federal government can do is trust the environmental judgment of farmers and ranchers and let them do what they do best: steward the land.”

“President Biden’s Administration is paving the way for another attempted land grab by the federal government,” said Senator Cramer. “He should learn from the North Dakotans who understand conservation goals are best set by the local communities impacted by them, not by bureaucrats in Washington. Our bill would nullify the President’s ill-conceived plan and protect American taxpayer dollars from being used to carry out this initiative.”

Background:

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (CO-03) introduced the legislation in the House of Representatives.

President Biden’s 30×30 Initiative is a part of a broader plan, titled “America the Beautiful,” introduced by the current administration. Removing 30% of all land from production would have devastating consequences on rural communities and our ability to feed, fuel, and clothe the world as farmers and ranchers would are the main target of this initiative. The 30 x 30 Termination Act blocks the executive order and protects private land ownership by:

Nullifying Section 216 of Executive Order 14008 which contains the 30 x 30 program.

Prohibiting federal funds from being spent to carry out the 30 x 30 program, the report in Section 216, and any substantially similar program.

Ensuring no net-loss of non-federal land in counties and states that already contain 15% or more federal land.

Ensuring no net-loss of multiple-use activities in states unless such action has been authorized by Federal statute.

Requiring State and Congressional approval prior to the federal acquisition of more than a quarter section of non-federal Land.

Prohibiting withdrawing federal lands from mineral development without Congressional approval.

Prohibiting unilateral 30 x 30 designations under the Antiquities Act in counties and states that already contain 15% or more federal land.