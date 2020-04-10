Ag resources for children

A number of resources are available online aimed at expanding agriculture education for kids while remote learning is the norm. While many farm and ranch kids are working at their parents’ sides and learning various lessons that only production ag can provide, kids located off the farm can access these as well.

• Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County has an Egg Cam that allows kids to watch live as eggs incubate and hatch at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/embryology/eggcam?fbclid=IwAR1EwGPifycHZL4p8akYj3C4Fn_ocrYMvE0xsU7KfiSpzL5FjibB6YYWknc.

• Nebraska Farm Bureau Facebook page has resources including Spring into Science where kids can watch four of Nebraska’s top crops grow in a glove.

• Kids can access daily lessons about embryology from 2020 Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Arlys Cupp at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpTO-A5iyUx1Ne-7DB_2LTQ.

• The Colorado Foundation for Agriculture Facebook page is filled with resources and activities including a weekly literacy hour, a live egg cam, access to a digital library, virtual field trips and videos. Available on Facebook @growingyourfuture.

• The National Ranching Heritage Center is offering free ebooks with coordinating activity guides to teach kids about ranching. These are available on the website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/nrhc/Learn/ranchlife.php.

• The Facebook page @BeefItsWhatsForDinner has lots of recipes but also links to coloring pages for kids.

• Protect the Harvest has resources on the website for parents and kids alike covering nearly every segment of ag.

• Miss Rodeo Colorado Hailey Fredrickson presents Kids’ Corral every Wednesday with videos on Facebook @MissRodeoColorado and on the website. She reads books and teaches kids about rodeo and the western lifestyle.

• The Colorado Beef Council’s website http://www.cobeef.com has multiple resources about beef lifecycle, STEM-based games, and teacher resources.

• The National Agricultural Aviation Association website is home to ag aviation curriculum divided into both elementary and secondary levels. Visit agaviation.org under the media tab.

• Colorado Farm Bureau members have videos of life on their operations including a farm, lambing, calving, and more at https://www.coloradofarmbureau.com/2020/04/07/get-out-in-the-field-while-staying-at-home/.

• Go on a virtual tour of a Colorado dairy at https://www.discoverundeniablydairy.com/virtual-field-trip.

New resources are being added all the time and can be found through a Google search. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 768-0024.