Ag Secretary Vilsack visits CSU Spur

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack poses with Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg and Colorado FFA members who attended Secretary Vilsack's visit to the CSU Spur campus on Jan. 19, 2024.

New “remote grading pilot” among many topics regarding resources to help small and mid-sized producers

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack arrived on the CSU Spur campus during the 2024 National Western Stock Show on Jan. 19, to not only tout a pilot program for “remote grading” of beef carcasses, but to also present and discuss the United States Department of Agriculture’s multiple resources designed to help small and mid-sized producers overcome their limited budgets to access markets and enhance profitability.

Opening with a “white board” divided into nine large squares, Secretary Vilsack laid out the USDA’s resources currently available to help smaller producers develop revenue enhancement streams and integrate production methods that allow them to access higher profitability markets. Those squares on the board included:

Climate Smart Agriculture — farmers will be paid to embrace those practices so there won’t be a risk.

Bio Products — making the waste product from farms more valuable. “We will need a low-carbon fuel while we transition” into non-fossil fuel types.

Processors — encouraging the diversification of livestock processing to open the industry to smaller players.

Fertilizer — encouraging small and mid-sized players in the current environment of commercial fertilizer shortages to develop agricultural fertilizer using alternative methods.

Local and Regional Food Systems or LRFS — resources to help the smaller producers take part in revenue opportunities like farmers markets and direct to restaurant and direct to consumer sales, which can reduce the number of middle people in the chain and the farmer can have greater percentage and greater profit. “That is the essence of the whole regional food system.”

Organic — financial support for smaller producers to access the enhanced value (regarding price and profits) of the organic niche.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack gives what he calls his "white board" speech to a small audience on the CSU Spur campus during the 2024 National Western Stock Show on Jan. 19. Vilsack was there to tout USDA resources available to help smaller producers compete in the marketplace. Vilsack was also there to introduce a new USDA program of Remote Grading for beef carcasses.

REMOTE CARCASS GRADING

After his white board speech, a priority of Secretary Vilsack’s appearance on the CSU Spur campus was to promote a new pilot program for “remote grading” of beef carcasses.

Stating “small and mid-sized producers can’t afford someone on site all the time to grade the carcasses,” Vilsack laid out the USDA’s plan to allow digital images of livestock and carcasses to be sent to USDA inspectors so those images can be inspected, and carcasses graded, without entailing the cost of travel and grading on-site for a small number of carcasses. “$114 an hour is what it comes out to have someone on site all the time,” said Vilsack as he detailed the cost inefficiencies for smaller producers. “All of a sudden it will make financial sense.”

While assuring the assembled audience there “will be the same level of compliance,” Secretary Vilsack acknowledged about 90% of grading is done in large packing locations. “We would like to change that,” he said about the new remote grading pilot. “It is important because we at the USDA are concerned about the accelerated loss of farms and farmland we have experienced in the last 40 years or so. We have lost over 400,000 farms (and) 141,000,000 acres of land that was in farming that is no longer in farming today. When small and mid-sized farmers and producers stay in business, then their towns and communities stay in business.”

A panel discussion takes place during U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack's visit to the CSU Spur campus on Friday Jan. 19, 2024. Pictured left to right are James Pritchett, VP engagement and Dean of Agriculture, CSU (Panel Moderator) — Kris Musgrave, owner, Stagecoach Meat Company — Maggie Hannah, rancher and director of external relations, Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust — Thomas Vilsack, Secretary, USDA — Dustin Frank, rancher and owner, Frank Cattle and Genetic — Jessica Bobitsky, president, Wheat Ridge Poultry and Meats. All panelists had past experience with securing USDA resources.

Following his white board presentation and the introduction of the USDA’s remote grading pilot, Secretary Vilsack took part in a panel discussion with four smaller producers and agricultural industry entrepreneurs from the state of Colorado. The panel members all had experience in accessing the USDA’s resources/programs to help them expand and enhance their operations to compete in the current markets.

After the panel discussion, Secretary Vilsack made himself available to answer questions in a side interview and summed up the small and mid-sized producers’ challenging paths towards growth and profitability when competing in a marketplace dominated by large players.

“I have all the respect in the world for (large-scale farmers) because they do an amazing job, and I don’t begrudge them making a buck. But what I do express concern about is when the former Secretary of Agriculture, Secretary (Sonny) Perdue, when he was confronted with this in 2019, he said, well, in America you have to get big or get out. (Note: Secretary Perdue clarified that comment he made at 2019’s World Dairy Expo, saying ‘It was not a get big or get out kind of mandate, it was just the reality that it is tough to make it in the dairy business milking 40 or 50 cows these days.’) How are you going to get big if 89% of the money is going to 7.5% of the market?” Vilsack said. “Who is going to get big? Those who are already big. They are going to get bigger, because they have the cash. So, you have to create a mechanism, which is what the white board (lays out). You have to create a mechanism for small and mid-sized folks to say, wait a minute, I have options here.”

INCENTIVES VS REGULATION

Secretary Vilsack also discussed a personal view that government incentives seem to be a better tool for compliance and cooperation than government regulation of the agricultural industry.

“When you regulate a business… that business has multiple ways of dealing with that regulation,” said Vilsack. “They can decide not to hire people, they can raise their price, they can defer maintenance on a building… there is a million ways a business can manage a cost of regulation. However, if you are a farmer, there is no off ramp. It goes immediately to your bottom line. If you have a bottom line, maybe you can afford it. But as I mentioned (in my earlier speech), 7.5% of farmers received 89% of the income. Nearly 50% did not make any money at all from their farming operation. So, when you tell those people there is a regulation here, it is only going to cost you (x amount of dollars), there is no bottom line for many of them. So, what are they going to do? They are going to find a way not to do it. You don’t have enough EPA officials in the world to know what is going on in every farm and every ranch in the country. And if you incent(ivize) people, they have to show and prove to you that they have done something and in exchange for that they get a check. Now all of a sudden you have a built-in check on whether or not they have actually done what they said they were going to do. Because if they don’t, you don’t give them the check. That is why incentives are important.”

United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack makes a point to the assembled audience during a panel discussion at the CSU Spur campus on Jan. 19, 2024 in Denver. Secretary Vilsack was there to introduce a new USDA pilot program for remote grading of beef carcasses, which the department of agriculture believes will increase financial efficiency for small and mid-sized producers who wish to increase their carcass prices by having their beef USDA inspected and graded.

Taking the conversation broader, Secretary Vilsack was asked how he can lead and steer the USDA to avoid the current hostilities taking place between farmers and governments in Germany, France and the Netherlands where farmers are protesting overbearing government regulations by blocking roads and spraying farm waste on government buildings.

“First and foremost is creating programs that don’t try to force farmers to do x, y, and z, but create voluntary lanes for them to choose and to make sure the incentives are there that they choose wisely,” said Vilsack. “No. 2, showing up. Part of this is showing up and talking to farmers (and) taking some of the heat. Are you upset about something? Why are you upset? You saw an example of that today (where Vilsack encouraged attendees to soften anti-China sentiments and take a bigger-picture view since China “is our No. 1 customer”). We have to be focused on America, but you have to think about that. We are basically bashing (our No. 1 customer) and they go, well, should I continue to buy those soybeans… that corn… those hogs? There is no business in the world that will treat their No. 1 customer that way. So that is part of the dynamic is making people stop and think.”

“That is what I am doing with this white board speech. I am saying, are we as a country OK with losing 437,000 farmers? Are we okay with 141 million acres no longer in farming? Are we okay that 89% of the money goes to 7.5% of the producers? If we are? Okay, then it is pretty clear what the policy should be. (But) if you go around and survey farmers and ask them if they are okay with that? I think you would find that 90% of them would say, oh no.”

For more information on the USDA’s pilot program of remote grading, you can go to ams.usda.gov/services/remote-beef-grading. There will also be a webinar that will explain the new program on Jan. 25.