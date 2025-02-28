Ag should focus on GLP-1 drugs, birth rates, educating administration 

Discussing challenges in agriculture, from left: Jayson Lusk,vice president and dean of the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at Oklahoma State University; Jaime Castenada, executive vice president of the National Milk Producers Federation; Farm Foundation President and CEO Shari Rogge-Fidler; and South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

ARLINGTON, Va. — The agriculture community needs to focus on the implications of the use of weight-loss drugs and the world reaching “peak” population, Farm Foundation President and CEO Shari Rogge-Fidler said Thursday on a USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum panel on challenges in agriculture.

Surveys have shown that people who take weight-loss drugs buy less food, and that low birth rates around the world raise questions about food demand in the future. Agriculture has focused on production volumes, but may need to switch to a focus on nutritionally dense food, Rogge-Fidler said.

Jayson Lusk of Oklahoma State University, who moderated the panel, added that agriculture has always talked about feeding the rising global population, but a “population bust” may pose a different situation.

South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers said it is the “collective responsibility” of everyone in agriculture to educate Trump administration officials about the realities of agriculture.

“We need to explain to DOGE [the Department of Government Efficiency] how the system works,” Weathers said, noting that It is important to “educate first,” then regulate.

DOGE should keep trade and crop insurance in mind, Weathers said. If President Trump believes in “America first,” he added, then it should be pointed out that the United States is not growing enough food, particularly fruits and vegetables, and needs an effective guestworker program.

Weathers also said he is concerned about the “unintended consequences” of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

“The problem is when you refuse to be educated, we have a challenge,” added Jaime Castenada of the National Milk Producers Federation.