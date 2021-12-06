Ag Water Quality Advisory Committee seeking new volunteer member applications

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — CDA is seeking volunteers to serve on the Agricultural Water Quality Advisory Committee, which provides the department with guidance and feedback on issues impacting ground and surface water quality. The Agricultural Water Quality Program relies upon the 14 member advisory committee to help guide program objectives, evaluate effectiveness of program activities, and provide a direct link to local perspectives from consumers and producers across Colorado.

“The Agricultural Water Quality Advisory Committee members serve a critical role of advising the Department of Agriculture on how to address ground and surface water quality issues. They also give input on proposed and ongoing program activities and, most importantly, provide a local perspective to a statewide program,” said Rob Wawrzynski, Agricultural Chemicals & Groundwater Protection Program manager. “Advisory committee members help foster dialogue about addressing water quality issues by communicating the program’s work to the industries they represent and by soliciting industry feedback.”

The committee consists of people representing industry and producer groups, the public, and water resource professionals. Committee members are appointed to three-year terms by the commissioner of agriculture. The committee is currently accepting applications for the following open positions:

General Public – 1

Agricultural Chemical Supplier – 1

Municipal/Stormwater – 1

Water Resource Professional – 1

Commercial Pesticide Applicator – 1

Green Industry – 2

Agricultural Producer – 6

Additionally, the Committee will include one member of the Water Quality Control Commission.

Nominations for all positions listed above are currently being accepted and must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. For more information about how to apply and the application link, please visit the Agricultural Water Quality Program website (ag.colorado.gov/awqac).