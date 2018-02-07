Ag workshop targets weed resistance

Weed resistance will be the focus of an agriculture workshop Feb. 19 at North Platte Community College in North Platte, Neb. The workshop is part of a new ag seminar series offered by the college and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service.

Greg Kruger, a weed science and application technology specialist, will teach the class, which is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. in the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC's North Campus.

Herbicide-resistant weeds have completely changed the way weed management is approached in cropping systems.

Current projections suggest that as much as 50 percent or more of the row crop acres in Nebraska could be infested with one or more herbicide-resistant weeds.

In some states, weed control programs have climbed from about $10 per acre to greater than $150 per acre.

The workshop at NPCC will address key herbicide-resistant weeds, particularly those that are in Nebraska, and will outline strategies for management. The instruction will incorporate the history of weed science — including chemical development timelines and reports of confirmed herbicide-resistant weeds.

The seminar will be live-streamed to campuses in McCook, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. Registrations will be accepted up until the day of the class.

Registration can be done online at mpcc.edu/bce, or by calling (308) 345-8122 in McCook or (308) 535-3678 in North Platte.