Agfinity announces annual meeting with theme of ‘Building Legacy’

LOVELAND, Colo. — Agfinity, one of Colorado’s largest and strongest agriculture cooperatives, will hold its annual meeting on Dec. 12 at Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colo. Agfinity farmers will gather in a campfire style format to discuss how to build legacy.

Kate Greenberg, commissioner of agriculture for Colorado, will serve as the keynote speaker. One of commissioner Greenberg’s expressed key initiatives is to support and grow the next generation of farmers.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the number of young farmers is failing to keep pace with the amount of farmers aging out of farming. Young farmers face barriers to entry such as costly land prices, limited healthcare options, student loan debt and scarce farm labor.

“How to maintain the legacy of their land is weighing on the minds of our members,” said Jason Brancel, president and CEO of Agfinity. “We are excited to hear commission Greenberg’s ideas for carrying forward Colorado’s rich farming tradition.”

In keeping with the theme of legacy for this year’s meeting, Chris Wiethe, wealth adviser, and Chris Slevin, tax adviser from CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, a financial audit firm, will speak about the importance of succession planning and outline the issues farmers need to consider as they develop their plans.

Tanner Ehmke, manager of the Knowledge Exchange Division for CoBank, a bank for cooperatives, will cap the roster of speakers with a review of macro economic trade policy.

To register for the event, members can call Agfinity at (970) 454-4000 or send an email to rsvp@agfinityinc.com.