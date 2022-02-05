Agfinity, Inc. to offer 20 Stalwart Agfinity Scholarships in 2022

LOVELAND, Colo. — Agfinity, Inc., one of the largest and most prominent agricultural retailers in the state of Colorado, is launching their 2022 Scholarship Program to give back and invest in their local communities.

The farmer owned and locally operated cooperative will be awarding a total of 20 Stalwart Agfinity Scholarships in the following manner, one $10,000, five $5,000, and fourteen $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing higher education.

“We believe in hard work and making a positive impact. We also understand the importance of investing in the future of agriculture. That is why we created the Stalwart Agfinity Scholarship Program. As this program grows, it is our hope that the scholarship recipients will become lifelong learners and advocates for agriculture. Agfinity is committed to this great program for all the right reasons and committed to the communities we serve.” Said Jason Brancel, president and CEO, Agfinity, Inc.

The application for the scholarship program is a two-step process. First, the student must submit their 1,000-word essay answering the following prompt, “Tell us about yourself and your career goals.” Second, the student must submit their 1-minute video answering the following prompt, “How has agriculture impacted your passion to pursue higher education and how will you continue to be an agriculture advocate throughout your career?”

Applications are due by Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:59 p.m. MST and can be submitted on the website, agfinityinc.com.

Scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors or current college students who plan to attend or are attending an accredited college, university, junior college, or community college. Applicants for the Stalwart Agfinity Scholarship must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale. Applicant must have a connection to the cooperative — knowing family or family-friends who are part of the cooperative meets this requirement.

Additional details regarding the scholarship requirements and guidelines can be found at agfinityinc.com/about-us/community-support/2022-stalwart-agfinity-scholarship-program.