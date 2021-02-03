Agfinity to offer $25k in scholarship funds

Agfinity, one of the largest and most prominent agricultural retailers in the state of Colorado, is launching their 2021 Scholarship Program to give back and invest in their local communities.

The locally owned and operated cooperative will be offering $25,000 in scholarship funds to hardworking students in 2021. In total, Agfinity will be awarding up to three $5,000 and ten $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing higher education.

“We believe in hard work and making a positive impact. We also understand the importance of investing in the future of agriculture, which is why we created the Stalwart Agfinity Scholarship Program” said Jason Brancel, CEO, Agfinity. “A scholarship program like this has the potential to spark innovation and collaboration in our communities for generations to come”.

The application process for the innovative scholarship program gives students the choice to record a 3-minute video or write a 700-word essay on the topic, “How has Agriculture impacted your passion to pursue higher education?” In addition to the video or essay, a reference letter from at least one employer, instructor, counselor, or adviser is required. Applications are due by Sunday, March 14, 2021 11:59 p.m. MST and can be submitted on the website, agfinityinc.com.

Scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors or current college students who plan to attend or are attending an accredited college, university, junior college, or community college. Applicants for the Stalwart Agfinity Scholarship must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale. It is not required that the applicant be a member of the cooperative.

Additional details regarding the scholarship requirements and guidelines can be found at agfinityinc.com.