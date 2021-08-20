Aggie advocates for youth, education

CURTIS, Neb. — Josi Arnold is a listener, friend, mentor, problem-solver and includer.

Her advocacy on behalf of college students was noteworthy throughout 2020, particularly due to the global pandemic.

Arnold’s appreciative supervisors at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture took note.

They’d worked closely with Arnold, who has been the NCTA Dean’s Office administrative associate since early 2020.

She helped students and the campus community during the transition to remote learning in March, and then back to campus for in-person sessions that summer and fall semester.

Last winter she, was nominated for recognition by the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Josi is not only a valued employee at NCTA, but she was also a student,” NCTA Associate Dean Jennifer McConville, wrote in the nomination.

“This gives her a unique view to be a resource for diversity and inclusion to students and employees, both.”

Arnold received the sole IANR Inclusive Excellence Award this spring in a virtual, online program for IANR faculty, staff, researchers and extension personnel recognized for outstanding service. The award included a monetary stipend.

NCTA Dean Larry Gossen also recommended Arnold for the award, praising her work in juggling job responsibilities and interactions campus wide on behalf of all.

Examples cited for inclusion and diversity through Arnold’s work:

Assisting new students with technology for registration and online academics.

Ensuring an “equal playing field” for a diverse student community of learners.

Advocating for student representation on the NCTA Dean’s Council and campus committees.

Helping individuals with disabilities or technical challenges to maneuver electronic processes and online, digital applications.

Aiding the campus community and Dean’s Office with COVID-19 health information and twice-weekly testing for the spring semester (which enabled students, teams and individuals to travel and participate in events off campus).

Arnold is a Colorado native who earned her associate degree from NCTA in veterinary technology in 2014. She has previously worked in the VT division, as a para-educator with the Medicine Valley Public Schools, and currently is pursuing a bachelor’s degree online in early childhood education through the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Arnold is active in community and regional service including being a mentor and board member with Medicine Valley Teammates Mentoring Program, a Wish Granter volunteer with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and member of the Curtis Fall Festival Committee.