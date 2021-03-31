Aggie Alumni Day is June 26

This summer, Aggie graduates and friends will convene Saturday, June 26 for a unique gathering of classmates and friends at the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The “double” reunion of the Aggie Alumni Association features a 50-year recognition for the classes of 1970 and 1971.

After postponement of 2020 events due to the COVID pandemic, Aggie Alumni decided to highlight honor classes in five-year increments, beginning in ’70 and ‘71.

The gathering will be a daytime event, with a noon luncheon at the NCTA Student Activity Center (old gym also known as The Barn). Come and join us!

“We have so much to celebrate, with the ability to gather again in larger groups and celebrate the long history of our alma mater,” said Ann Ramm Bruntz, Class of ’71, who is president of the Aggie Alumni Association.

“After a year of few public events across the state, I’m really looking forward to seeing my UNSTA classmates and friends of NCTA.“

Ann and her husband, David, will be celebrating 50 years since their graduation from the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture. The two met as college students in Curtis.

A native of Stuart, Neb., Ann Ramm studied veterinary technology at UNSTA. David Bruntz of Friend, Neb., also in the Class of ’71, earned his associate degree in production agriculture. The pair graduated in May and were married that fall so, indeed, this year of 2021 has extra significance for them.

The gathering of June 26 will be enjoyable for me, as well, since it will be the first time I have opportunity to meet many of the alumni.

June 15 marks my first-year anniversary as NCTA’s new dean. Fay and I have met several alumni in the past year. I, too, look forward to having in-person conversations, and sharing the hospitality of our beautiful campus.

GATHERING FRIENDS

The Aggie Alumni Association represents college graduates from UNSTA and NCTA, as well as the high school alumni from the Nebraska School of Agriculture and University of Nebraska School of Agriculture.

For those unfamiliar with the school and campus, it was founded by the Nebraska Legislature and started construction in 1912 as a regional high school. Primarily, it served grades ninth through 12th for students from counties or towns without high schools. NSA opened its doors at Agriculture Hall in September 1913.

Currently, we communicate with nearly 4,500 individuals on our mailing list. These are a combination of college and high school graduates. Recently, I authored my first NCTA Dean’s Newsletter sent to alumni and partners and it was received in most mailboxes last week. Did you receive yours?

We know it’s difficult to keep current mailing data in any sector, even with our largely agricultural base. So, if you are reading this and did not receive a newsletter, please know that we do our best to reach you.

Find the most recent newsletter on the Aggie Alumni Page at https://ncta.unl.edu/aggie-alumni .

At the website is a convenient form to update your contact information so that I can stay in touch with you. To request a printed newsletter and gain further details about June 26 Alumni Day, email mcrawford@unl.edu .

All alumni and NCTA friends are invited to attend. The Aggie Alumni board and officers are finalizing details and will post those at the website. Please save the date of Saturday, June 26 for Aggie Alumni Day. I hope to meet you in Curtis!