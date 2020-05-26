Aggie Alumni to meet in June, 2021

CURTIS, Neb. — The Aggie Alumni Association reunion for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has been postponed until next year.

College alumni from NCTA and its predecessor institution the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture had planned to meet June 27 at the NCTA campus.

“While we would like to gather in 2020, that isn’t possible right now,” said Aggie Alumni board chair Ann Bruntz of Friend. “Our alumni board of directors who hail from all across Nebraska felt it is best to wait until 2021.”

Bruntz is an UNSTA veterinary technology alumna and her husband, David, is a graduate in production agriculture. Both have served on the Aggie Alumni Association board and in alumni leadership for several decades.

“We will plan for an all-class reunion on June 26, 2021, at the NCTA campus in Curtis,” Ann Bruntz said. “Watch for the alumni newsletters for details about our Aggie alumni and campus news.”

For updates regarding alumni events, the 2021 reunion or to views photographs from the 2019 reunion in Broken Bow, see https://ncta.unl.edu/activities/aggie-alumni.

The NCTA Aggie Alumni officers are:

President: Ann Bruntz, Friend

Vice President: David Fulton, Pleasanton

Secretary: Dan Stehlik, Curtis

Treasurer: Wade Shipman, Curtis

The two-year college in Curtis tentatively is planning an open house on Aug. 1 to honor its Class of 2020, said Kelly Bruns, interim dean.

With just one graduation ceremony per year, NCTA held a virtual commencement on May 7 for graduates from December, 2019, and the May and August graduates of 2020. A virtual awards ceremony and the commencement may be viewed at https://ncta.unl.edu/2020.

Graduates were mailed nearly 120 associate degrees and certificates. If the public open house can occur on Aug. 1, alumni and friends will be encouraged to attend.