Aggie dean Rosati set to retire from NCTA

Kelly Bruns, left, of North Platte will receive the reins of NCTA administration from Dean Ron Rosati in August.

Photo by Mary Crawford/NCTA News

CURTIS, Neb. – Ron Rosati, dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis, plans to retire Aug. 5 from NCTA. Rosati was tapped as head administrator for the University of Nebraska’s sole two-year institution in July 2013.

Before completing his University of Nebraska service at year-end, Rosati will serve as senior adviser for the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture in Kigali, Rwanda. Opening in September, RICA is an English language institution dedicated to educating and inspiring a new generation of innovators in agriculture in Rwanda.

“Under Ron Rosati’s leadership, NCTA truly reached new heights in providing academic and financial access to higher education, as well as career preparation in the ag and veterinary technology industries,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president for agriculture and natural resources, and Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“I want to thank Ron for his exemplary service and dedication over the past six years and wish him the best as he transitions into retirement.”

Kelly Bruns, director at NU’s West Central Research and Extension Center based in North Platte, has been named NCTA interim dean, while continuing to serve in his WCREC role. Bruns will lead NCTA campus administration with associate dean Jennifer McConville.

“It has been a privilege for me to serve NCTA as dean,” Rosati said. “The college is an exceptional place to work due to its small size, focus on agriculture and veterinary technology, and its emphasis on experiential learning.”

Rosati is a native of New York and has earned degrees in agricultural education and agronomy. He earned his doctorate from Iowa State, masters and bachelor’s from Cornell University, and associate degree from SUNY Farmingdale. Prior to moving to Nebraska, Rosati served in administrative capacities as provost at Southeast Missouri State University, provost at Alfred State College, State University of New York, and was a dean at Texas A&M University, Kingsville.

Rosati taught agricultural engineering technology and aquaculture for 19 years at Texas A&M University–Kingsville, Illinois State University, The Ohio State University – Agricultural Technical Institute, and Iowa State University.

Rosati led strategic initiatives at NCTA including a 28.5% enrollment growth from 2013-2018, increased fiscal strength from deficit to fiscal health, and added academic programs in agricultural welding, equine industry management, a general agriculture online degree certificate, and partnerships in dairy and poultry management.

“NCTA has been recognized nationally for the quality of its academic programs and the success of its graduates. It’s been very rewarding for me to work with the faculty and staff who are responsible for those successes,” Rosati said.

Other administrative progress at NCTA the past six years included developing new procedures and policies for advising, admissions, registration, student payment procedures, student transfers, academic catalogs, student and employee handbooks, and Title IX and ADA compliance.

Increased appropriations by the Nebraska Legislature enabled significant campus progress in programs, student resources, and pay equity for faculty. New initiatives in public relations and recruiting, federal approval for enrolling international students, and reaccreditation were further benchmarks.

Bruns, who holds a doctorate in animal science, has served as director of WCREC since Nov. 2015. Jerry Volesky, longtime range and forage specialist, will serve as interim associate director at WCREC.

A national search will be launched to identify a new permanent dean of NCTA.