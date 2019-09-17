Aggie livestock team takes fifth in Amarillo

NCTA Livestock Judging team members, from left, Garrett Lapp, Emily Riley, Seth Racicky, Maisie Kennicutt and Camden Wilke.

Photo courtesy NCTA

AMARILLO, Texas – The Aggie Livestock Judging Team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., earned a fifth place overall last week at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo.

Second-year livestock evaluators from NCTA had their highest team score in sheep and goats placing third. They were fourth in swine, fifth in cattle placings and sixth in oral reasons.

Team members are: Maisie Kennicutt, Wallace; Garrett Lapp, Adamsville, Ohio; Seth Racicky, Mason City; Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas; and Camden Wilke, Columbus.

“We had a quick trip down to Amarillo and back to Curtis,” said Coach Doug Smith. “The team did well. It was a great way to start the season!”

Individually, Garett Lapp was 19th overall, 18th in beef cattle, 20th in oral reasons and 13th in sheep and goats. Camden Wilke was 21st overall, 22nd in beef cattle, and 17th in sheep and goats.

This weekend the sophomore team will be the officials for the annual Ber-Mis Livestock Judging Contest at Bertrand. Ber-Mis will be the first contest for the new freshmen team, Smith said.

On Sept. 28-29 both teams will compete at Ak-Sar-Ben in Grand Island.