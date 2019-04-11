Aggie rodeo paced by Pierce calf roper

CURTIS, Neb. — The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Aggie Rodeo teams competed last weekend at Brookings, S.D., in Great Plains Region competition of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Athletes from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis were led by Quentin Anderson of Pierce, Neb., as he won the long round of calf roping with a time of 11.7 seconds.

"We competed well at Brookings last weekend and now return to the other side of South Dakota next weekend," said Coach Taylor Rossenbach.

Aggie team members traveling this week are:

Quentin Anderson, Pierce

Trey Baum, Elgin

Recommended Stories For You

Jebb Ginkens, Harrison

Maddie Schnase, Lincoln

Kody Daily, Auburn

Shelby Dismuke, Pine, Colorado

Alex Penna, Holley, New York

Aggie Rodeo travels to Black Hills State University in Spearfish for the Yellow Jacket Stampede. A winter storm delayed rodeo action on Friday into performances on Saturday and Sunday.