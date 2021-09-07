Aggie Rodeo Team to host Team Roping Series

CURTIS, Neb. — The NCTA Rodeo Team kicks off its Fall 2021 season Sept. 10-11 at River Falls, Wis., in collegiate competition hosted by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture rodeo athletes also launch a new activity at home with the 2021 Round Robin Team Roping Series, to occur each Tuesday from Sept. 7 to Nov. 9.

The 10-week series at the Mill Park arena in Curtis is open with advance registration for roping headers and heelers. Proceeds will support NCTA Rodeo. Action is at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

“The NCTA Rodeo club is starting the team roping series to support our Aggie athletes,” said Jaden Clark, NCTA Rodeo coach.

“I know of many avid team ropers in southwestern Nebraska,” Clark said. “They like to compete. We’ll provide the roping steers and labor. They pay entry fees to support the team.”

Top header and heeler receive a payout, with proceeds helping the Aggie traveling team with expenses such as transportation, meals, lodging and entry fees. The Aggies will travel to four towns this fall, with double sets of rodeo action at North Platte and Dickinson, N.D.

NCTA is one of 14 colleges in the Great Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

The Fall schedule is:

Sept. 10-11 – University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Sept. 16-18 – MidPlains Community College Stampede, North Platte (two rodeos)

Sept. 24-25- Iowa Central Community College, Fort Dodge

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 – Dickinson State University, North Dakota (two rodeos)

Last season, NCTA’s Nathan Burnett of Shelton won the saddle bronc title in the Great Plains Region and competed at the National College Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Burnett, club president, is competing again this fall while studying agribusiness management.

For details on Round Robin Team Roping, see NCTA Rodeo Team on Facebook or call Coach Clark.