Aggie tattoos

Body and facial tattoos have gone from being a rage a decade or so ago to being commonplace today. Everyone from basketball players to teens to grandparents, of both sexes, have some personal image or message indelibly imprinted or inked on their smooth or wrinkled hides.

Personally, I have nary a tattoo on my ol’ bod and I never wanted one. I’ve never understood why tattoos became the “in thing.” To me, they sure don’t make anyone look more attractive or appealing. From what I read, tattoos are expensive to put on and more expensive (and painful) to have taken off. I can’t imagine that getting a tattoo that covers your arms, shoulder, or legs is not a bit painful to acquire. All the above boils down to “what’s the reason?”

I suppose there are a range of reasons for getting a tattoo, including “to send a message,” or “convey an image of toughness,” or “pure peer pressure.” But, I’d guess the biggest reason for a tattoo is simply “because I want one.”

So, what kind of tattoos are appropriate for aggie folks who want to convey a message about involvement in their profession of agriculture. About any favorite image of a farm animal or a crop plant would work. But, I want to concentrate on appropriate tattoos that convey a message. Here are some aggie tattoo suggestions for “positive messaging.” How about?

• “Market’s Up!” (accompanied with a big smiley face emoji)

• “John Deere Green”

• “Hard Case-IH Man”

• “Certified Angus Beef”

• “Bullish on Beef”

• “Let’s Hear it for Herefords”

• “I’m Hoggish on Pork”

• “Jerseys — Cream of Cows”

• “Dyed in the Wool”

• “Goats: The Better Butter”

• “Get Looped into Team Roping”

• “Save the Ogallala Aquifer”

• “Bullish on Broadband”

• “Boom Over Bust Every Time.”

• “Bumper Crops Pay The Bills”

Now, here are some aggie tattoo suggestions for conveying “negative messaging.”

• Market’s Down” (accompanied with frowning emoji)

• “Breakdowns Always Untimely”

• “Winter Calving is Hell”

• ” Ice Fishing Vacation Fell Through”

• “Fencing Advice: Get Tight”

• “Died in the Wool”

• “Farm Bill? Farm Bull!”

• “Always Too Dry Or Too Wet”

• “Day Late, Dollar Short”

• “My Broker Broke Me”

• “Why Is Parity A Bad Word?”

• “Whip Wildfires Before They Start”

• “Bird Flu Blues”

• “Cedars: Aliens To Worry About”

***

The hot topic at a recent Old Geezer Gang morning coffee wuz taxes. The discussion ranged all over the topic, but here wuz the best line that ended the discussion: Pointing to the watch pocket on his jeans and at the pliers pocket on my overalls, the wag said, “Now I know that these tiny pockets are for stashing your left-over money after taxes.”

***

It’s not April yet by a few days, but Mother Nature is ushering in spring early anyway. Friends are reporting that the purple martins, killdeers and buzzards have returned to the Flint Hills.

Here in Riley, Kan., some daffodils and phlox are blooming, as are some flowering trees and shrubs.

Some of the Flint Hill have already been burned, but most ranchers are waiting and hoping for some much needed moisture to burn.

As for me, I’ve already planted my first seeding of radishes and peas. And, I spent a wad of cash just this week buying the materials for permanent raised beds in my garden.”

***

Another sure sign of spring is my urge to go fishing. So, to satisfy that urge, my new fishing buddy, ol’ Castin Krankitt, and I headed to the pond of my old friend at Gridley, Kan., Parker Looseley. We didn’t have a banner day of fishing, but we combined to catch a nice mess of crappie and bass. For the first fishing outing of the spring, it wuz a success.

***

Words of wisdom for the week: “If it’s not going to matter in five years, don’t spend 5 minutes being upset about it now.” Have a good ‘un.