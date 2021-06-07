Aggie wins saddle broncs, next stop nationals

A student athlete with the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Rodeo Team is headed to college nationals in saddle bronc riding.

Nathan Burnett of Shelton, Neb., last month sealed the Great Plains Region title, a trophy saddle and belt buckle as a member of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Burnett, who attended Wood River Rural Schools, competed in Aggie Rodeo as a freshman and sophomore and plans a third year of eligibility at NCTA, adding agribusiness to a livestock management degree.

He travels to Casper, Wyo., for the College National Finals Rodeo June 13-19. It draws 400 athletes from more than 100 universities and colleges in 11 NIRA regions.

“I was proud to represent NCTA at the 10 rodeos this season as well as going to the CNFR,” Burnett said.

Student athletes accumulate points at fall and spring rodeos during two academic years. Burnett is ranked 24th in NIRA point standings. At CNFR, 42 saddle bronc riders are entered.

He competes on June 13, 14 and 17, vying to make the Saturday night finals on June 19.

To get to CNFR, Burnett competed strong and handily led 14 colleges in the Great Plains region, finishing with 645 points.

Paden Sexton, University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law, placed second at 460 points, and Tayte Goodman, Black Hills State University, was third with 380 points. All three qualified for the CNFR.

Top three athletes from each event of the 11 regions, plus the top two men’s and women’s teams in each region will compete at Casper.

“All of us at NCTA congratulate Nathan and wish him well in his national contest,” said Larry Gossen, NCTA dean.

“We’ll be cheering on our NCTA Aggie on as well as the rodeo teams from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and our close neighbors at McCook and North Platte at Mid-Plains Community College,” Gossen added.

NCTA Aggie Rodeo will be represented at high school rodeos with Nebraska Finals in Hastings June 17-19, and National Finals in Lincoln July 18-24.