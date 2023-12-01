Aggies excited about COP28, but overall there’s uncertainty

COP28, the United Nations meeting that is supposed to reach agreement on ways to address climate change, opened in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and U.S. farm leaders are expressing enthusiasm for agriculture’s high profile at the meeting while critics still are skeptical the results of the overall gathering will be meaningful.

The meeting — officially known as the 28th meeting of the United Nations “Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change” — runs until Dec. 12. COP meetings take place every year and are the world’s only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change, with almost complete membership of every country in the world.

While many other world leaders are attending COP28, President Biden is taking a pass. But Vice President Harris is flying to Dubai today and other U.S. officials are expected to be present for various events.

On Saturday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, White House National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp will hold a new conference “on the Biden-Harris administration’s climate leadership at COP28, including the United States’ latest actions to protect communities from methane pollution, advance industry innovation and create good-paying jobs,” EPA said in a media advisory.

Regan and other U.S. officials are making their announcement in conjunction with the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS).

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be at COP28 Dec. 8 to 10.

On Dec. 10, at the COP28 Food, Agriculture and Water Day, there will be events devoted to agriculture’s potential to provide solutions to climate change rather than be viewed as a contributor of one-third of the greenhouse gases that warm the planet.

But there is a food pavilion for the duration of the meeting. It has events listed every day.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture noted in an email it will be present at the food pavilion and will make its events available on YouTube afterward.

IICA said in its announcement, “The American Feed Industry Association; Bayer; Biotechnology Innovation Organization; Business Council for International Understanding; CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean; Canadian Alliance for Net-Zero Agri-Food; CropLife International; North American Meat Institute; Nutrien; Producers Trust; Rabobank; U.S. Dairy Export Council and U.S. Soybean Export Council are some of the entities that have made the installation of the pavilion a reality.”

USDA officials and industry stakeholders on Wednesday held what Progressive Farmer/DTN called “a send off rally” to prepare for two weeks of “negotiating, cajoling and convincing” delegates and groups from other countries to come around to the U.S. view that “voluntary, incentive-based” climate-smart farming is the pathway forward for agricultural policy and climate change.

Solutions from the Land announced it would have a presence at the meeting, and President Ernie Shea said “our partners are working hard to position agriculture as not just the sector that provides fuel, food and fiber, but the sector that delivers on other global challenges.”

“Agriculture plays a critical role in food security, improving water quality, stimulating rural economic development and addressing climate challenges,” Shea said.

Two-thirds of the food served during COP28 will be vegetarian and many groups are expected to promote a plant-based, meat and dairy-reduced diet. But The Guardian reported that the global meat industry is also expected to make its case.

The United Arab Emirates, host of the meeting, today announced that 134 countries had signed a declaration on the links between food and climate change.

The signing of the “COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action” was announced at a special session of the World Climate Action Summit, led by Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia, Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, prime minister of Samoa and Anthony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of State.

In its role as president of COP28, the UAE said, “The declaration addresses both global emissions while protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers who live on the front-lines of climate change.”

But critics called the declaration weak.