Aggies prep for two spring rodeos

CURTIS, Neb. — The Aggie Rodeo from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture heads to South Dakota this weekend.

NCTA Aggie athletes will compete at Spearfish Friday and Saturday in the rodeo hosted by Black Hills State University.

Aggie Coach Jaden Clark said four Aggie athletes are entered this weekend.

Nathan Burnett of Shelton rides saddle broncs; Ellie Stohlmann of Ashland team ropes and races barrels, and Calli Bauer of Arcadia is in team roping and breakaway roping. Taylor Hendrix of Holyoke, Colo., will compete in her first college rodeo in barrels.

Currently, Nathan Burnett is sitting third in saddle bronc riding in the Great Plains Region.

End-of-year points will determine the student athletes who are eligible from each of the regions in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association to compete at the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo.

The season finale for the 15 college teams of the Great Plains Region is May 6-7 in Lincoln, hosted by the University of Nebraska.

BANQUET DRAWS SUPPORT

In late March, before the spring season started with four rodeos, the Aggie team hosted a banquet and fundraiser.

All club members were recognized for their contributions in the 2021-22 academic year. The Anvil, a Curtis restaurant, was the event venue.

“This was our opportunity to give the parents, our supporters, and the Curtis community a glimpse of our team,” said Jaden Clark, a local businessman and rodeo athlete completing his initial year as the Aggie coach.

“We made presentations on our team events and projects, and had a chance to share how we train, do things as a student athlete, and showcase the personalities of these kids on the team,” Clark said. “And, it’s a great reason to eat a good meal and do some fundraising, of course.”

Proceeds from banquet ticket sales, donations and the auction fundraiser assist the team with equipment and recruiting for future Aggie students.

During the summer months, NCTA students often compete in amateur rodeos through Nebraska and the Midwest. It’s a prime time to scout potential collegians, as well.

“I plan to attend the Nebraska High School State Finals (at Hastings June 10-12) if I am able, and I will also do what i can to attend the National High School Rodeo Finals (at Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23),” Clark said.

“Also, I hope to make it to as many amateur rodeos across Nebraska as possible to interact with younger cowboys,” he added.

For information about NCTA Aggie Rodeo, contact Clark at (308) 660-3224 or see ncta.unl.edu.