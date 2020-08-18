Aggies to work, Carter installation

Equine management students gain hands-on experiences at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture during daily chores at the NCTA farm.

Photo by Mary Crawford/NCTA News

CURTIS, Neb. – Paige Twohig added business skills and management to her associate degree in animal science and immersed herself at her college programs for a third year.

The combined degrees are helping this Aggie graduate of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture utilize her skills in an industry she loves – Nebraska agriculture.

This summer the honor student and native of a family farming operation near Axtell began her career with Vet Care, a veterinary service in Broken Bow.

As assistant office manager, Paige assists the business with telephone calls, billings, ordering inventory, and ensuring proper product distribution to swine industry customers.

Paige is just one example of dozens of NCTA graduates who have entered the workforce after graduating in May.

Some of our newest alumni are back at the farm or ranch, a vital component of their family enterprise. Others are agronomists with local cooperatives or crops companies, feedlot managers, veterinary technicians or assistants in private practices, or as welders or irrigation technicians installing and servicing center pivot systems in Nebraska fields.

NCTA is known across the U.S. for educating students through hands-on learning experiences in the campus classrooms and laboratories. Our focus is agriculture and veterinary technology programs in a two-year setting resulting in an associate of science or associate of applied science degree.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture again in 2019 earned high marks by Wallet Hub, a financial analysis company, in an article by financial writer Adam McCann.

The overview of 700 community colleges and 19 criteria evaluated three main categories of costs and affordability, academic quality of education and career outcomes for graduates within the first 10 years in the workforce.

NCTA topped the charts in career outcomes s #1 in the nation for earnings within the first 10 years since graduation compared to cost of the 2-year education.

NCTA also ranked No. 1 in Nebraska among seven community colleges with scores ranging from NCTA’s 59.04 points to 47.3 points. Metrics compare cost of education, student outcomes and career outcomes.

See the methodology and complete article at: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-community-colleges/15076/#rankings-by-state.

PRESIDENT CARTER

The University of Nebraska officially installed Ted Carter as the eighth president of the NU system during a virtual investiture ceremony on Aug. 14.

I look forward to celebrating President Carter’s investiture in viewing the online ceremony which will include video greetings from students, faculty, staff and alumni from across the University’s campuses. The ceremony included remarks from Gov. Pete Ricketts and was led by Board of Regents Chairman Jim Pillen. President Carter will also be sharing his five-year strategy and his vision for charting the university’s course in higher education and leading the nation in these unprecedented times.

President Carter and the Board of Regents have been outstanding supporters of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and our Curtis community. From all of us at NCTA and our Aggie family, I extend a hearty note of appreciation and gratitude.

NCTA begins the fall semester on Aug. 24 with in-person classes on campus. New and returning students will be moving into residence halls the Saturday prior. We will be hosting new student orientation in a remote format this year with informational speakers and campus “how to” details through the Canvas educational platform that NCTA uses for its academic communication and internal student programs.

I look forward to welcoming all of NCTA faculty and staff to internal training sessions next week, and to our Aggies students for fall 2020.