Agricultural Land Leasing Workshop to be held in Scottsbluff

The Nebraska Extension will host an “Agriculture Land Lease Workshop” on Friday, Jan. 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center in Scottsbluff. Those interested in understanding the latest trends in cash rental rates, lease provisions and crop-share lease considerations are invited to attend.

The session aims to equip landlords and tenants with up-to-date management strategies for agricultural land leases. Participants will gain insights from Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf, who will present findings from the 2024 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Survey. Additionally, Groskopf will cover common lease provisions for agricultural land and share effective tips for enhancing landlord-tenant communications.

This workshop is free and open to the public. To register, please call the Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center at (308) 632-1230.

For more information or assistance regarding the program, please contact Jessica Groskopf, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension, at (308) 632-1247 or via email at jgroskopf2@unl.edu .